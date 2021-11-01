November 01, 2021

Announcing Prisma Serverless Data Conference

Announcing the first Prisma Serverless Data Conference! A one-day online event happening on November 18th focussed on database access in serverless environments!

We're incredibly excited to announce a one-day Prisma event coming this month! It's happening online, on November 18th.



Why we started this conference

Serverless computing has been rising in popularity in recent years due to its flexibility, ability to scale, and pay-as-you-go pricing model.

However, it also introduces challenges related to performance, deployments/rollouts, and working with databases.

We found that many of our users are starting to adopt the serverless architecture, and are facing these challenges when building their applications.

We wanted to create a space for them to share their excitement about serverless, discover solutions and learn about database access within this modern paradigm.

The conference features an incredible lineup of speakers from companies working on making serverless development frictionless. Here's the complete list of speakers 🤩 :

At Prisma, we believe in the future of serverless, and we're committed to empowering developers by helping them collaborate on their data. In this conference, you'll be getting a first look at the latest features of the Prisma Data Platform and learn how it makes working with databases in serverless environments a breeze.

Who this conference is for

This conference is for you if:

  • You’re using serverless for building your applications and want to learn about database access in serverless environments.
  • You're interested in learning more about serverless and are curious about seeing different tools in applications

No matter your level of experience when working with serverless, you'll gain additional insights from industry experts and see how companies are innovating in this space. You don't want to miss it 🔥

Join us at Prisma Serverless Data Conference to learn more 🙌

Claim your ticket at prisma.io/serverless, customize it, and share it!

Use the hashtag #PrismaServerless on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn, for a chance to win some awesome prizes! We're looking forward to seeing you there 😎



