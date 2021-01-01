Introduction

When dealing with databases, there is a lot of terminology that you must learn in order to understand the technology, how best to use it, and how it relates to other parts of your environment. This glossary aims to collect common terminology used in the database community and provide definitions and context to help you grow your knowledge.

This glossary is a work in progress and a living document. We intend to update it to add new topics and refine the existing entries as time goes on. We have a backlog of terms we hope to add in the near future, but if you have anything you'd like us to talk about, please open a GitHub issue to add your suggestions.