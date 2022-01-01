Introduction to databases
This page is just an example MDX.
MDX blocks
Paragraph
Lorem ipsum, or lipsum as it is sometimes known, is dummy text used in laying out print, graphic or web designs. The passage is attributed to an unknown typesetter in the 15th century who is thought to have scrambled parts of Cicero's De Finibus Bonorum et Malorum for use in a type specimen book.
List
- one
- two
- three
Code blocks
async function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()console.log(allUsers)}
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
Code block with copy
Code block with line number
1async function main() {2 const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()3 console.log(allUsers)4}
Code block with highlighted code
async function main() {+ added code- deleted codeneutral highlight}
Inline code
inlineCode
File name with icon
- file.pdf
- dev.db
- Windows
- schema.ts
Tabbed blocks
schema.ts
dev.db
|id
|name
1
"sarah@prisma.io"
"Sarah"
2
"maria@prisma.io"
"Maria"
Expand/Collapse section
More :)
Table
|id
|name
1
"sarah@prisma.io"
"Sarah"
2
"maria@prisma.io"
"Maria"