User and Post are the canonical models that are being used throughout the Prisma docs. This page gives some context on why these have been selected and how to interpret them.

The User and Post data model

The User and Post models have been selected for the following reasons:

  • These two models do not require domain-specific knowledge.
  • They are also commonly used as an example in the ORM space, making them familiar for users coming from other tools.
  • Having consistent models makes it easier for the reader when learning about different concepts, since there will be less context switching.
  • Less decision making and cognitive overhead for the docs authors. Using the same models reduces decision fatigue and is one less thing to worry about when trying to explain concepts.

We are actively working on adding more schema examples to the docs to provide you with starting points for common data models, such as e-commerce.

Naming conventions for tables and columns

Table names are generally spelled in PascalCase. Column names in camelCase.

Embrace redundancy

Meet the user where they are.

