About / Prisma docs / Prisma docs components

Frontmatter

title

The <h1> title of the page.

metaTitle

The <title> of the page - falls back to title (h1)

Allows you to specify a different, usually shorter title for the left-hand navigation.

metaDescription

The <meta name="description" content="" /> of the page.

Turns the page into a non-linked heading in the left-hand navigation. For example: https://www.prisma.io/docs/concepts/overview

Note: The page still exists, but you can only navigate to it via the breadcrumb.

preview

Adds a preview label to a page in the left-hand navigation.

toc

Enable or disable table of contents navigation on the page (defaults to false). For example:

toc: true

tocDepth

Controls the depth of headings to show in the in-page ToC:

tocDepth: 2

Note: Currently limited to 2 levels - h2 and h3

hidePage

Hides page from all navigation (still visible through search). For example:

hidePage: true
