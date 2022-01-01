Frontmatter

title The <h1> title of the page.

metaTitle The <title> of the page - falls back to title ( h1 )

navTitle Allows you to specify a different, usually shorter title for the left-hand navigation.

metaDescription The <meta name="description" content="" /> of the page.

staticLink Turns the page into a non-linked heading in the left-hand navigation. For example: https://www.prisma.io/docs/concepts/overview Note: The page still exists, but you can only navigate to it via the breadcrumb.

preview Adds a preview label to a page in the left-hand navigation.

toc Enable or disable table of contents navigation on the page (defaults to false ). For example: toc: true

tocDepth Controls the depth of headings to show in the in-page ToC: tocDepth: 2 Note: Currently limited to 2 levels - h2 and h3

hidePage Hides page from all navigation (still visible through search). For example: hidePage: true