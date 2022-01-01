Frontmatter

title
The
<h1> title of the page.
metaTitle
The
<title> of the page - falls back to
title (
h1)
navTitle
Allows you to specify a different, usually shorter title for the left-hand navigation.
metaDescription
The
<meta name="description" content="" /> of the page.
staticLink
Turns the page into a non-linked heading in the left-hand navigation. For example: https://www.prisma.io/docs/concepts/overview
Note: The page still exists, but you can only navigate to it via the breadcrumb.
preview
Adds a
preview label to a page in the left-hand navigation.
toc
Enable or disable table of contents navigation on the page (defaults to
false). For example:
toc: true
tocDepth
Controls the depth of headings to show in the in-page ToC:
tocDepth: 2
Note: Currently limited to 2 levels -
h2and
h3
hidePage
Hides page from all navigation (still visible through search). For example:
hidePage: true