This style guide is heavily inspired by the Gatsby Style Guide . Many sections have been bluntly copied, some others have been slightly edited and some are new and specific to the Prisma docs.

Welcome! This guide contains information for writing and maintaining technical documentation for the Prisma tools. One major goal of this style guide is to ensure consistency in the Prisma documentation with respect to things like word choice, writing style, formatting and more.

Word choice

Use "you" as the pronoun Any content should use the second person ("you") to provide a conversational tone. This way, the text and instructions seem to speak directly to the person reading it. Try to avoid using the first person ("I", "we", "let's", and "us"). Using "you" in English is also more accurate than saying "we because typically only one person is reading the tutorial or guide at a time and the person who wrote the tutorial is not actually going through it with them, so "we" would be inaccurate. You might notice that some technical documentation uses third person pronouns and nouns like "they" and "the user", which add more distance and feel colder than the conversational and warm "you" and "your". When to use "we" You can use "we" when specifically referring to Prisma. For example: "We recommend that you share a single instance of PrismaClient across your application.

Avoid words like "easy" and "just" Avoid using words like "easy", "just" "simple" and "basic" because if users have a hard time completing the task that is supposedly "easy," they will question their abilities. Consider using more specific descriptors; for example, when you say the phrase "deployment is easy," what do you really mean? Is it easy because it takes fewer steps than another option? If so, use the most specific descriptor possible, which in that case would be "this deployment method involves fewer steps than other options." For even more inclusive docs, avoid phrases that assume a reader’s experience or skill level, like "just deploy it and you’re done" or "for a refresher (referring to a completely different doc that someone may not have read)". Often, rephrasing results in stronger sentences that appeal to a wider range of contexts.

Use inclusive language When you need to refer to one or more people in third-person, be sure to use inclusive, gender-neutral language if the gender of the person is not explicitly known. Use "they/them/their" instead of "he/him/his" or "she/her/her". Avoid words like "guys"

Avoid emojis, slang, and metaphors Avoid using emojis or emotions in the docs and idiomatic expressions / slang, or metaphors. Prisma has a global community, and the cultural meaning of an emoji, emoticon, or slang may be different around the world. Use your best judgment! Also, emojis can render differently on different systems.

Avoid Latin terms For example: et al

etc

i.e.

e.g.

Avoid contractions For example: You're (use "You are")

It'll (use "It will")

Define jargon Articles should be written with short, clear sentences, and use as little jargon as necessary. Jargon: (n.) special words or expressions that are used by a particular profession or group and are difficult for others to understand: legal jargon. All jargon should be defined immediately in plain English. In other words, pretend like your readers have basic coding experience but not necessarily experience with PWAs and the JAMstack (see what happened there? I just used two jargon words that need to be defined); you need to define words that newcomers might have a hard time understanding.

Referring to other parts of the docs Page

Section