You can use the following phrases and blocks of content as templates when you work on the docs.
TBA: link to our docs template files (currently in Notion, but should probably be added to our style guide)
To introduce a preview feature
To enable this feature, add `namedConstraints` to `previewFeatures` in your schema:```prisma highlight=3;normalgenerator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["namedConstraints"]}```
To make a recommendation
If it is a recommendation made by Prisma, use:
"We recommend that you share a single instance of
PrismaClientacross your application."
If it is an industry standard, use:
"It is recommended practice to limit the number of database connections to X."
