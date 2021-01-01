Docs
About / Prisma docs / Prisma Docs style guide

Frontmatter

title

The <h1> title of the page.

metaTitle

The <title> of the page - falls back to title (h1)

Allows you to specify a different, usually shorter title for the left-hand navigation.

metaDescription

The <meta name="description" content="" /> of the page.

Turns the page into a non-linked heading in the left-hand navigation. For example: https://www.prisma.io/docs/concepts/overview

Note: The page still exists, but you can only navigate to it via the breadcrumb.

preview

Adds a preview label to a page in the left-hand navigation.

toc

Enable or disable table of contents navigation on the page (defaults to false). For example:

toc: true

tocDepth

Controls the depth of headings to show in the ToC:

tocDepth: 2

Note: Currently limited to 2 levels - h2 and h3

hidePage

Hides page from all navigation (still visible through search). For example:

hidePage: true
Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide