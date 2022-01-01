Screenshots
- Use SnagIt to edit screenshots.
- Always apply a centered minimum shadow to the image. This helps the screenshot stand out on the page.
File type and path
- Save the screenshot as a PNG file.
- Filename guidelines:
- Keep the filename short, but descriptive.
- Use only alphanumeric characters.
- Use hyphens (-) instead of space characters.
- Example:
editor-screen.png.
- Put the PNG in the same directory as the associated Markdown file.
- Always save the SnagIt Project file (filename extension is
.sngx).
- Save the source file to the same directory as the PNG file. Use the same filename prefix as for the PNG file. Example:
editor-screen.sngx.
Diagrams
- Use Figma to create diagrams.
- For consistency, when you create a new diagram, base it on an existing one.
- Add the URL of the source image to the Markdown page. Use a comment immediately above the image tag, as follows:
<!-- https://www.figma.com/file/H7EMWAuCaRVHrdNoQpky7J/Tracing?node-id=2%3A37 -->![image](trace-diagram.png)
Image annotations
Guidelines to be added:
- Text
- Arrows
- White highlight of text and shadows
