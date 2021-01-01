This page describes how to use MDX components (e.g. code blocks) in the Prisma docs.
TopBlock
Required at the top of the page to avoid styling issues:
<TopBlock>This page describes how to use [MDX](https://mdxjs.com/) components (e.g. code blocks) in the Prisma docs.</TopBlock>
Code blocks
Example:
async function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()console.log(allUsers)}
Code:
```jsasync function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()console.log(allUsers)}```
Prisma schema
Example:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
Code:
```prismadatasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}```
Code block with file icon
Example:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlite"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56generator client {7 provider = "prisma-client-js"8}910model Post {11 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())12 title String13 content String?14 published Boolean @default(false)15 author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])16 authorId Int?17}1819model User {20 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())21 email String @unique22 name String?23 posts Post[]24}
Code:
```prisma file=schema.prismadatasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}```
Code block with copy
Example:
Code:
```js copyasync function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()console.log(allUsers)}```
Code block without line numbers
Example:
async function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()console.log(allUsers)}
Code:
```js no-linesasync function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()console.log(allUsers)}```
Code block with highlighted code
Example:
test.ts
1async function main() {+ added code3- deleted code5✎ edited✎ code89 highlights10 over multiple11 lines can be done by using12 a hyphen13}
Code:
```js file=test.ts highlight=2;add|4;delete|6,7;edit|9-12;normalasync function main() {added codedeleted codeeditedcodehighlightsover multiplelines can be done by usinga hyphen}```
File icons
There are 4 icons available:
- file.pdf
- dev.db
- Windows
- schema.ts
- prisma.schema
<FileWithIcon text="file.pdf" icon="file"/><FileWithIcon text="dev.db" icon="database"/><FileWithIcon text="Windows" icon="display"/><FileWithIcon text="schema.ts" icon="code"/><FileWithIcon text="prisma.schema" icon="prisma"/>
Tabbed blocks
Example:
|id
|name
1
"sarah@prisma.io"
"Sarah"
2
"maria@prisma.io"
"Maria"
Code:
<TabbedContent tabs={[<FileWithIcon text="schema.ts" icon="file"/>, <FileWithIcon text="dev.db" icon="database"/>]}><tab>**id** | **email** | **name** |:----- | :------------------ | :-------- |`1` | `"sarah@prisma.io"` | `"Sarah"` |`2` | `"maria@prisma.io"` | `"Maria"` |</tab><tab>```copy bash-symbolnpm run dev```</tab></TabbedContent>
Subsections
Lists all child pages of the current page to the specified depth:
<Subsections depth="3" />
Expand/Collapse section
Example:
Here's more!
<details><summary>Expand if you want to view more</summary>Here's more!</details>
Button link
Example:Button text
Code:
<ButtonLink color="dark" type="primary" href="https://www.prisma.io/docs">Button text</ButtonLink>
Code with output
Example:
yarn prisma init
$ yarn prisma inityarn run v1.22.0warning package.json: No license field$ /Users/nikolasburk/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.You can now open it in your favorite editor.Next steps:1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma data model.4. Run prisma generate to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.More information in our documentation:https://pris.ly/d/getting-started
Code:
<CodeWithResult expanded={true}><cmd>```yarn prisma init```</cmd><cmdResult>```$ yarn prisma inityarn run v1.22.0warning package.json: No license field$ /Users/nikolasburk/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.You can now open it in your favorite editor.Next steps:1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma data model.4. Run prisma generate to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.More information in our documentation:https://pris.ly/d/getting-started```</cmdResult></CodeWithResult>
Example with custom output text
yarn prisma init
$ yarn prisma inityarn run v1.22.0warning package.json: No license field$ /Users/nikolasburk/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.You can now open it in your favorite editor.Next steps:1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma data model.4. Run prisma generate to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.More information in our documentation:https://pris.ly/d/getting-started
Code:
<CodeWithResult outputResultText="some output" expanded={true}><cmd>```yarn prisma init```</cmd><cmdResult>```$ yarn prisma inityarn run v1.22.0warning package.json: No license field$ /Users/nikolasburk/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.You can now open it in your favorite editor.Next steps:1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma data model.4. Run prisma generate to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.More information in our documentation:https://pris.ly/d/getting-started```</cmdResult></CodeWithResult>
Quiz component
Example:
Can Prisma be used with Node.js?
Code:
<Quizquestion="Can Prisma be used with Node.js?"answerOptions={[{answer: 'It only works with potatoes',isCorrect: true,},{answer: 'It can be used with any Java backend!',isCorrect: false,},{answer: 'It can be used with any Node.js or TypeScript backend!',isCorrect: false,},{answer: 'It can be used with a Python backend!',isCorrect: false,},]}/>
Tip component
Example:
To find out if Prisma is the right fit for your project, head on over to What is Prisma and read all about what makes Prisma, Prisma!
Code:
<Tip>To find out if Prisma is the right fit for your project, head on over to [What is Prisma](/concepts/overview/what-is-prisma) and read all about what makes Prisma, Prisma!</Tip>
Admonition component
The Admonition shows a message to the user with different levels of priority.
info: The message is informational.
warning: The message is a warning.
alert: The message is an alert.
Info Example
This is some information that might be of use to the reader
Warning Example
This is some information we want to warn the user about, maybe they should know this before they start using a feature.
Alert Example
This is some information we want to alert the user to, maybe they should be aware of some breaking changes
<Admonition type="info">This is some information that might be of use to the reader</Admonition><Admonition type="warning">This is some information we want to warn the user about, maybe they should know this before they start using a feature.</Admonition><Admonition type="alert">This is some information we want to alert the user to, maybe they should be aware of some **breaking changes**</Admonition>