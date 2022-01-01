Avoid contractions In keeping with our conversational style, some contractions are OK: Contractions that include the words "is" or "are". For example: it's and you're.

However, use contractions sparingly. However, avoid other contractions. For example: It'll (use "It will")

Text emphasis Use text emphasis (bold, and italic) sparingly. In keeping with the calm tone of our docs, and to help readability, avoid a sea of emphasized and formatted text. Italic and bold text can be a great way to emphasize certain parts of your sentence to the reader. Use bold text more sparingly, and only when you want some text to stand out from the entire paragraph (so that it's visible when a reader only "scans" the page instead of properly reading it). Use italics for words that introduce new concepts for the first time. Do not use ALL CAPS to emphasize text. If you are in doubt about whether to emphasize some text, then don't do it. UI elements For the names of GUI elements (buttons, drop-down menus, and so on), use bold. Also use the same capitalization as in the GUI. For example: In the File menu, select Open.... Avoid exclamation points In keeping with our calm tone, do not use exclamation points (exclamation marks). Exception: they are acceptable in congratulatory or welcome messages, for example: "Congratulations - you've completed the tutorial!" Capitalize and spell out proper nouns Although you might be tempted to use abbreviations like "Postgres" (instead of the official proper noun "PostgreSQL") or not worry about casing when writing "Javascript" (instead of "JavaScript"), we use the official forms of proper nouns. A few common examples are: Node.js (instead of Node or Node.JS)

JavaScript and TypeScript (instead of JavaScript and Typescript or JS and TS)

PostgreSQL (instead of Postgres or Postgresql)

MongoDB (instead of Mongo)

GitHub (instead of Github)

For JSON, see Special case: JSON If you're not sure about the spelling of a proper noun, check its official web site. Titles and headings Use sentence case for titles and headings: only the initial word is uppercase (exception: capitalize proper nouns)

Avoid gerunds ("Configure the database", not "Configuring the database")

Do not use punctuation at the end unless a question mark is required

Use <inlinecode>code</inlinecode> for code in headings - this is required by our navigation elements

Tables, bullet lists, and numbered lists Tables and lists are often the most concise way to present information. Use these elements whenever they feel appropriate. Here are a few guidelines: Use a bullet list when the order of the list doesn't matter (e.g. an enumeration of the features of a database which don't have an inherent order)

Use a numbered list only when the order of the list matters (e.g. when providing step-by-step instructions where one step builds on the previous)

Use a table to describe things that share a number of similar properties/characteristics (e.g. the parameters for an API call which all have a "name", a "type", are required or optional and need a description)

Hyphens Use hyphens according to these rules. Sometimes there are some terms where it's not clear whether to use a hyphen or not. To strive for consistency, we list those terms here. Spell without a hyphen Use case

Command line (when referring to it as a noun: "On the command line". Use a hyphen when it's an adjective: "This command-line option...")

Auto format

Type safety (see below for guidelines on "type safe")

File name

Compile time (when you use it as a noun: "... at compile time". Use a hyphen when it's an adjective: "This compile-time operation...") Spell as one word Autocomplete

Codebase Type-safe and type safe "The code is type safe." (noun)

"This is type-safe code." (adjective) Data source and datasource The datasource block

block "You must regenerate the client when you introduce a new data source"

Files and file types When you refer to a file or file type, use lower case and code format, and include the dot. Use "an" as the preposition if the filename extension, when pronounced, starts with a vowel, otherwise use "a": a .jpg file

file an .xls file

file an .env file

file For json files, see Special case: JSON Note: when you refer to a specific file, use the capitalization that is used in the file name: the schema.prisma file Special case: JSON When you refer to JSON in general, use all caps and no code format

When you refer to the Prisma Json API, use Json

API, use When you refer to a JSON file, use the formatting rules above: "a .json file" Use inline code format for paths and file names For example: "The generated Prisma Client is located in the ./node_modules/.prisma folder by default."

folder by default." "The schema.prisma file is located in..."

file is located in..." "To use multiple .env files..."

Use inline code format when referring to strings in text For example: "The following query returns all records where the email field is equal to Sarah ."

Avoid excessive code formatting Documents can quickly get visually cluttered if they have too much special formatting. Our docs are highly technical, and we often refer to code snippets or technical keywords that appear in the user's code. For these keywords, it's appropriate for us to use code formatting. However, we should not refer to general technologies (such as JSON) with code formatting: For example: Prisma automatically converts JavaScript objects (for example, { extendedPetsData: "none"} ) to JSON.

Make lists clear with the Oxford Comma Use the Oxford Comma except in titles. It is a comma used after the penultimate item in a list of three or more items, before "and" or "or" e.g. an Italian painter, sculptor, and architect. It makes things clearer. Confusion can happen when you don’t use the Oxford comma.

Code snippets Introduce all code snippets Write a short introductory sentence that: Explains what the code snippet does

Links to reference documentation if applicable For example: This createMany query does the following: Creates several User records

records Creates several nested Post records

records Creates several nested Category records Show the result of a query wherever possible Use the <CodeWithResult> component to show a query and the results of that query. Use the highlight property to highlight Use the highlight property if you need to highlight your code samples. For example: ```prisma highlight=3;normal generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = ["namedConstraints"] } ``` Format code blocks and inline code Use the following as reference when creating and editing docs: formatting inline code and code blocks. Emphasize placeholders Placeholders are a tricky topic in technical documentation and are one of the most common sources of confusion, especially for beginners. To strive for consistency, placeholders in the Prisma docs: are spelled in all-uppercase letters

are prefixed and suffixed with two underscores

use descriptive terms As an example, consider the following code block where __DATABASE_CONNECTION_URL__ is a placeholder for the PostgreSQL connection URL: datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = "__DATABASE_CONNECTION_STRING__" } Whenever you use a placeholder, explain how to obtain a value for the placeholder, or link to another resource that explains this. Explicitly call out that this is a placeholder that must be replaced with a "real value". Include an example of what that real value might look like: datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = "postgresql://opnmyfngbknppm:XXX@ec2-46-137-91-216.eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws.com:5432/d50rgmkqi2ipus?schema=hello-prisma2" } Use Prettier code formatting Install Prettier in VSCode. Prettier helps ensure your code examples and Markdown have consistent formatting, such as line spacing and indentation. If you need to force Prettier to ignore a code block or section of Markdown, you can use // prettier-ignore : < ! -- prettier - ignore - start -- > function xyz ( ) { console . log ( { a , b } ) } < ! -- prettier - ignore - end -- > Use expressive variable names Good: const getUsers = ( ... ) const deleteUsers = ( ... ) Bad: const results = ( ... ) const foo = ( ... ) Strive for code snippets to be valid Ensure that code snippets you include are realistic examples that would work if run in the context presented. Lists of shell commands When you need to provide a series of CLI commands as instructions to the reader, use a single block. Don't use a list unless you want to provide context for each step: Bad cd path/to/server

docker-compose up -d --build

./node_modules/.bin/sequelize db:migrate or npx sequelize db:migrate

or ./node_modules/.bin/sequelize db:seed:all or npx sequelize db:seed:all Better cd path/to/server docker-compose up -d --build ./node_modules/.bin/sequelize db:migrate ./node_modules/.bin/sequelize db:seed:all or Navigate into the project directory: cd path/to/server Start Docker containers: docker-compose up -d --build Migrate your database schema: ./node_modules/.bin/sequelize db:migrate or npx sequelize db:migrate Seed the database: ./node_modules/.bin/sequelize db:seed:all or npx sequelize db:seed:all Don't prepend CLI commands with $ Use terminal for CLI commands - this type of code block includes a $ : ```terminal npm install prisma ``` For example: $ npm install prisma npm vs Yarn Always use npm commands instead of yarn .