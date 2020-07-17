What's new in Prisma docs

This page highlights updates to the documentation. Full release notes for Prisma itself, including breaking changes, are published on GitHub.
The week of September 13th 2021
- We have added a new contributing guide to the Prisma docs repo!
- We have also added the all-contributors specification. This means that if you make a PR and it is merged, you will forever be a contributor and your picture adorned upon the README.
- Updated both unit and integration testing guides with correct package versions to help following the guide.
- Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!
The week of August 30th 2021
- Improvements to the Referential actions docs, with new examples and better error messages explained in Special rules for referential actions in SQL Server
- Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!
The week of August 23rd 2021
- Full text search is now in preview and available to use as a Preview feature!
- Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!
The week of August 16th 2021
- Improvements to the Integration testing guide
- Simplified examples in Cyclic referential actions with Microsoft SQL Server
- Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!
The week of August 9th 2021
- Cyclic referential actions with Microsoft SQL Server
- New section for Development Environment which includes:
- Enabling Named constraints Preview feature!
- Including upgrade path guide
- Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!
The week of June 28th 2021
- Referential actions guide. Referential actions introduce potentially breaking changes, be sure to read the whole docs page for a full breakdown.
The week of June 7th 2021
- Getting started guide has had a refactor!
- New, even quicker, Quickstart guide
- Start from scratch guide now split into easy to digest steps
- Add to existing project guide now split into easy to digest steps
- The term 'whitelist' has been removed from our documentation, and replaced with 'allowlist'
- Lots of community PRs merged this past week! We thank you 🙏
The week of May 31st 2021
The week of May 24th 2021
- Note solving
@prisma/clientdid not initialize error on AWS Elastic Beanstalk deployment
- Note clarifying that SQL views workaround doesn't work with Prisma Migrate or introspection
- Community generators
- Troubleshooting running CLI commands in non-interactive environments
- Improved integration testing guide courtesy of community feedback
- Updated upgrading to the latest version of Prisma
- Prisma will now run seed files that have a default export, or an export named seed
The week of May 10th 2021
The week of May 3rd 2021
May 04 2021
Release 🚀
2.22.0 documentation
db pushno longer in preview!
- Multiple provider support no longer supported
- The past month we refactored and expanded the deployment and connection management sections.
- In depth explanation about our choice to use the
Userand
Postdata models across the docs
April 04 2021
March 16 2021
Prisma Migrate is now Generally Available! 🎉
March 05 2021
March 03 2021
- 2.18.0 documentation
February 16 2021
- 2.17.0 documentation
- Video: What's new in Prisma 2.17.0
February 3 2021
- We now have a Prisma Client API reference section! 🎉
- 2.16.0 documentation
- Video: What's new in Prisma 2.16.0
January 20 2021
2.15.0 documentation
January 5 2021
2.14.0 documentation
System requirements for Prisma
December 8 2020
2.13.0 documentation
November 24 2020
November 10 2020
2.11.0 documentation
November 5 2020
- Documentation site re-design and content re-organization released! 🎉
October 27 2020
October 5 2020
2.8.0 documentation
September 15 2020
September 14 2020
September 3 2020
August 24 2020
- Prisma Schema API reference section! 🎉
- Multiple data source providers (Now deprecated)
August 21 2020
August 4 2020
2.4.0 documentation
- Sorting by multiple fields
- Client-level methods (like
$on()) now prefixed by
$- versions without
$deprecated but not removed
July 28 2020
July 22 2020
July 17 2020
- Sorting records with orderBy
orderBy
- Working with the
Jsonfield type
- Documentation changelog added