What's new in Prisma docs

This page highlights updates to the documentation. Full release notes for Prisma itself, including breaking changes, are published on GitHub.

The week of September 13th 2021

New Documentation

  • We have added a new contributing guide to the Prisma docs repo!
    • We have also added the all-contributors specification. This means that if you make a PR and it is merged, you will forever be a contributor and your picture adorned upon the README.
  • Updated both unit and integration testing guides with correct package versions to help following the guide.
  • Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!

The week of August 30th 2021

New Documentation

The week of August 23rd 2021

New Documentation

  • Full text search is now in preview and available to use as a Preview feature!
  • Numerous community PRs with important updates to the documentation! We thank you!

The week of August 16th 2021

New Documentation

The week of August 9th 2021

New Documentation

The week of June 28th 2021

New Documentation

  • Referential actions guide. Referential actions introduce potentially breaking changes, be sure to read the whole docs page for a full breakdown.

The week of June 7th 2021

New Documentation

  • Getting started guide has had a refactor!
  • The term 'whitelist' has been removed from our documentation, and replaced with 'allowlist'
  • Lots of community PRs merged this past week! We thank you 🙏

The week of May 31st 2021

New documentation

The week of May 24th 2021

New documentation

The week of May 10th 2021

New documentation 📝

The week of May 3rd 2021

New documentation 📝

May 04 2021

Release 🚀

New documentation 📝

April 04 2021

March 16 2021

Prisma Migrate is now Generally Available! 🎉

March 05 2021

New documentation:

March 03 2021

New documentation:

February 16 2021

New documentation:

Video: What's new in Prisma 2.17.0

February 3 2021

New documentation:

Video: What's new in Prisma 2.16.0

January 20 2021

New documentation:

January 5 2021

New documentation:

December 8 2020

New documentation:

November 24 2020

New documentation:

November 10 2020

New documentation:

November 5 2020

  • Documentation site re-design and content re-organization released! 🎉

October 27 2020

New documentation:

October 5 2020

New documentation:

September 15 2020

New documentation:

September 14 2020

New documentation:

September 3 2020

New documentation (2.6.0):

August 24 2020

New documentation:

August 21 2020

New documentation:

August 4 2020

New documentation:

July 28 2020

New documentation:

July 22 2020

New documentation:

July 17 2020

New documentation:

