graphql-apollo-server GraphQL server based on apollo-server and Nexus Schema

graphql-auth GraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions

graphql-sdl-first GraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools

graphql-subscriptions GraphQL server with realtime subscriptions based on apollo-server and Nexus Schema

graphql-typegraphql GraphQL server based on apollo-server and TypeGraphQL

graphql-typegraphql-crud CRUD GraphQL API based on apollo-server and TypeGraphQL

graphql-express GraphQL server based on Express and Nexus Schema

graphql-express-sdl-first GraphQL server based on Express and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools

graphql-fastify GraphQL server based on Fastify, Mercurius, and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools

graphql-fastify-sdl-first GraphQL server based on Fastify, Mercurius, and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools

graphql-hapi GraphQL server based on Hapi and Nexus Schema

graphql-hapi-sdl-first GraphQL server based on Hapi and the SDL-first approach of Apollo Server Hapi

graphql-nestjs GraphQL server based on NestJS (code-first)

graphql-nestjs-sdl-first GraphQL server based on NestJS and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools

graphql GraphQL server based on apollo-server and Nexus Schema

grpc gRPC API including runnable client scripts for testing

postgis-express Demo of spatial queries using Postgis and Express

rest-express REST API with Express

rest-fastify REST API with Fastify

rest-hapi REST API with hapi

rest-nestjs REST API with NestJS

script Usage of Prisma Client JS in a TypeScript script