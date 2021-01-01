Real-world & production-ready example projects with Prisma
Here are a number of open source projects that demonstrate usage of Prisma in real world applications. Feel free to submit a PR to add your own production application if it is open source.
- Backend for a real world grading application (incl video and written tutorials)
- Tottem – Fullstack app for "social library management" (based on Next.js)
Ready-to-run example projects
You can find a number of ready-to-run example projects that demonstrate usage of Prisma in various use cases in the
prisma-examples repository.
TypeScript
Fullstack
|Demo
|Description
rest-nextjs-api-routes
|Next.js app with a REST API (using Next.js API routes)
rest-nextjs-api-routes-auth
|Next.js app with a REST API (using Next.js API routes) and authentication (using NextAuth.js)
rest-nextjs-express
|Next.js app with a REST API (using Express)
graphql-nextjs
|Next.js app with a GraphQL API (using Apollo Server and GraphQL Nexus)
Backend only
|Demo
|Description
graphql-apollo-server
|GraphQL server based on
apollo-server and Nexus Schema
graphql-auth
|GraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions
graphql-sdl-first
|GraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools
graphql-subscriptions
|GraphQL server with realtime subscriptions based on
apollo-server and Nexus Schema
graphql-typegraphql
|GraphQL server based on
apollo-server and TypeGraphQL
graphql-typegraphql-crud
|CRUD GraphQL API based on
apollo-server and TypeGraphQL
graphql-express
|GraphQL server based on Express and Nexus Schema
graphql-express-sdl-first
|GraphQL server based on Express and the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools
graphql-fastify
|GraphQL server based on Fastify, Mercurius, and the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools
graphql-fastify-sdl-first
|GraphQL server based on Fastify, Mercurius, and the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools
graphql-hapi
|GraphQL server based on Hapi and Nexus Schema
graphql-hapi-sdl-first
|GraphQL server based on Hapi and the SDL-first approach of Apollo Server Hapi
graphql-nestjs
|GraphQL server based on NestJS (code-first)
graphql-nestjs-sdl-first
|GraphQL server based on NestJS and the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools
graphql
|GraphQL server based on
apollo-server and Nexus Schema
grpc
|gRPC API including runnable client scripts for testing
postgis-express
|Demo of spatial queries using Postgis and Express
rest-express
|REST API with Express
rest-fastify
|REST API with Fastify
rest-hapi
|REST API with hapi
rest-nestjs
|REST API with NestJS
script
|Usage of Prisma Client JS in a TypeScript script
testing-express
|Demo of integration tests with Jest, Supertest and Express
JavaScript (Node.js)
Fullstack
|Demo
|Description
rest-nextjs
|Next.js app with a REST API (using Next.js API routes)
rest-nuxtjs
|NuxtJS app with a REST API
Backend only
|Demo
|Description
graphql-apollo-server
|GraphQL server based on
apollo-server
graphql-auth
|GraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions
graphql-sdl-first
|GraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach of
graphql-tools
grpc
|gRPC API including runnable client scripts for testing
rest-express
|REST API with Express
rest-fastify
|REST API with Fastify
script
|Usage of Prisma Client JS in a Node.js script
