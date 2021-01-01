Docs
Example projects

Real-world & production-ready example projects with Prisma

Here are a number of open source projects that demonstrate usage of Prisma in real world applications. Feel free to submit a PR to add your own production application if it is open source.

Ready-to-run example projects

You can find a number of ready-to-run example projects that demonstrate usage of Prisma in various use cases in the prisma-examples repository.

TypeScript

Fullstack

DemoDescription
rest-nextjs-api-routesNext.js app with a REST API (using Next.js API routes)
rest-nextjs-api-routes-authNext.js app with a REST API (using Next.js API routes) and authentication (using NextAuth.js)
rest-nextjs-expressNext.js app with a REST API (using Express)
graphql-nextjsNext.js app with a GraphQL API (using Apollo Server and GraphQL Nexus)

Backend only

DemoDescription
graphql-apollo-serverGraphQL server based on apollo-server and Nexus Schema
graphql-authGraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions
graphql-sdl-firstGraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools
graphql-subscriptionsGraphQL server with realtime subscriptions based on apollo-server and Nexus Schema
graphql-typegraphqlGraphQL server based on apollo-server and TypeGraphQL
graphql-typegraphql-crudCRUD GraphQL API based on apollo-server and TypeGraphQL
graphql-expressGraphQL server based on Express and Nexus Schema
graphql-express-sdl-firstGraphQL server based on Express and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools
graphql-fastifyGraphQL server based on Fastify, Mercurius, and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools
graphql-fastify-sdl-firstGraphQL server based on Fastify, Mercurius, and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools
graphql-hapiGraphQL server based on Hapi and Nexus Schema
graphql-hapi-sdl-firstGraphQL server based on Hapi and the SDL-first approach of Apollo Server Hapi
graphql-nestjsGraphQL server based on NestJS (code-first)
graphql-nestjs-sdl-firstGraphQL server based on NestJS and the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools
graphqlGraphQL server based on apollo-server and Nexus Schema
grpcgRPC API including runnable client scripts for testing
postgis-expressDemo of spatial queries using Postgis and Express
rest-expressREST API with Express
rest-fastifyREST API with Fastify
rest-hapiREST API with hapi
rest-nestjsREST API with NestJS
scriptUsage of Prisma Client JS in a TypeScript script
testing-expressDemo of integration tests with Jest, Supertest and Express

JavaScript (Node.js)

Fullstack

DemoDescription
rest-nextjsNext.js app with a REST API (using Next.js API routes)
rest-nuxtjsNuxtJS app with a REST API

Backend only

DemoDescription
graphql-apollo-serverGraphQL server based on apollo-server
graphql-authGraphQL server with email-password authentication & permissions
graphql-sdl-firstGraphQL server based on the SDL-first approach of graphql-tools
grpcgRPC API including runnable client scripts for testing
rest-expressREST API with Express
rest-fastifyREST API with Fastify
scriptUsage of Prisma Client JS in a Node.js script
