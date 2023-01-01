All example are based on the User model.

The Accelerate API reference documentation is based on the following schema:

The cacheStrategy parameter is not supported on any write operations, such as create .

The following is a list of all read query operations and support cacheStrategy :

Add a caching strategy to a query that defines a 60-second stale-while-revalidate value and 60-second time-to-live value:

The cacheStrategy parameter takes an option with the following keys:

With the Accelerate extension for Prisma Client, you can use the cacheStrategy parameter for model queries and use the ttl and swr parameters to define a cache strategy for Accelerate. The Accelerate extension requires that you install Prisma Client version 4.10.0 .

withAccelerateInfo

Any query that supports the cacheStrategy can append withAccelerateInfo() to wrap the response data and include additional information about the Accelerate response.

To retrieve the status of the response, use:

const { data , info } = await prisma . user . count ( { cacheStrategy : { ttl : 60 , swr : 600 } , where : { myField : 'value' } , } ) . withAccelerateInfo ( ) console . dir ( info )

Notice the info property of the response object. This is where the request information is stored.