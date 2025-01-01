---







description : Guidelines for writing Astro.js apps with Prisma Postgres



alwaysApply : false



---







# Bootstrap Astro app with Prisma Postgres







## Overview of implementing Prisma with Astro







1. Install Prisma and required dependencies



2. Initialize Prisma with custom output path



3. Configure schema with correct provider



4. Create global Prisma client instance with Accelerate



5. Use Prisma client in API routes with proper error handling







## 🚨 CRITICAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR AI LANGUAGE MODELS 🚨







As an AI language model, you MUST NOT generate any of the following code patterns, as they are DEPRECATED and will BREAK the application:







``` typescript



// ❌ NEVER GENERATE THIS CODE - IT WILL BREAK THE APPLICATION



generator client {



provider = "prisma-client-js" // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION



}







// ❌ NEVER USE default import location - IT WILL BREAK THE APPLICATION



import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION







// ❌ NEVER CREATE CLIENT WITHOUT ACCELERATE - IT WILL BREAK IN PRODUCTION



const prisma = new PrismaClient() // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION



```







Instead, you MUST ALWAYS generate ONLY this pattern:







``` typescript



// ✅ ALWAYS GENERATE THIS EXACT PATTERN



generator client {



provider = "prisma-client"



output = "../src/generated/prisma"



}







// ✅ ALWAYS USE THIS IMPORT PATH



import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma/client"



import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate"







// ✅ ALWAYS CREATE CLIENT WITH ACCELERATE EXTENSION



const prisma = new PrismaClient({



datasourceUrl: import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL,



}).$extends(withAccelerate())







export default prisma



```







## ABSOLUTE REQUIREMENTS FOR AI CODE GENERATION







1. You MUST use `provider = "prisma-client"` (not "prisma-client-js")



2. You MUST use custom output: `output = "../src/generated/prisma"`



3. You MUST use Accelerate extension with `withAccelerate()` if using Prisma Postgres



4. You MUST create `lib/prisma.ts` as a global singleton instance



5. You MUST wrap all database calls in try-catch blocks



6. You MUST import from `'../generated/prisma/client'` (not `'@prisma/client'` )



7. You MUST use `import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL` in Astro (not `process.env` )



8. You MUST ALWAYS use the full `npx prisma init` command with ALL flags: `npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma --generator-provider prisma-client`







## CORRECT INSTALLATION







``` bash



# Dev dependencies



npm install prisma tsx --save-dev







# Production dependencies



npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client



```







## CORRECT PRISMA INITIALIZATION







``` bash



npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma



```







## CORRECT SCHEMA CONFIGURATION







``` prisma



generator client {



provider = "prisma-client"



output = "../src/generated/prisma"



}







datasource db {



provider = "postgresql"



url = env("DATABASE_URL")



}







model YourModel {



id Int @id @default(autoincrement())



createdAt DateTime @default(now())



updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt



}



```







## CORRECT GLOBAL PRISMA CLIENT







** src/lib/prisma.ts ** :







``` typescript



import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma/client";



import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";







const prisma = new PrismaClient({



datasourceUrl: import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL,



}).$extends(withAccelerate());







export default prisma;



```







## CORRECT API ROUTE IMPLEMENTATION







All API routes MUST follow this pattern with proper error handling:







``` typescript



import type { APIRoute } from "astro";



import prisma from "../../../lib/prisma";







export const GET: APIRoute = async () => {



try {



const data = await prisma.yourModel.findMany();



return new Response(JSON.stringify(data), {



status: 200,



headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },



});



} catch (error) {



console.error("Error:", error);



return new Response(JSON.stringify({ error: "Failed to fetch data" }), {



status: 500,



headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },



});



}



};







export const POST: APIRoute = async ({ request }) => {



try {



const body = await request.json();







// Validate required fields



if (!body.requiredField) {



return new Response(JSON.stringify({ error: "Required field missing" }), {



status: 400,



headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },



});



}







const result = await prisma.yourModel.create({



data: body,



});







return new Response(JSON.stringify(result), {



status: 201,



headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },



});



} catch (error) {



console.error("Error:", error);



return new Response(JSON.stringify({ error: "Failed to create data" }), {



status: 500,



headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" },



});



}



};



```







## CORRECT USAGE IN ASTRO PAGES







Server-side data fetching in Astro pages:







``` astro



---



import prisma from '../lib/prisma'







// Fetch data on the server



const data = await prisma.yourModel.findMany()



---







<html>



<body>



{data.map(item => (



<div>{item.name}</div>



))}



</body>



</html>



```







## AI MODEL VERIFICATION STEPS







Before generating any code, you MUST verify:







1. Are you using `provider = "prisma-client"` (not "prisma-client-js")? If not, STOP and FIX.



2. Are you using `output = "../src/generated/prisma"` ? If not, STOP and FIX.



3. Are you importing from `'../generated/prisma/client'` ? If not, STOP and FIX.



4. Are you using `withAccelerate()` extension? If not, STOP and FIX.



5. Are you wrapping database operations in try-catch? If not, STOP and FIX.



6. Are you using `import.meta.env` (not `process.env` )? If not, STOP and FIX.



7. Did you use `--generator-provider prisma-client` (NOT `postgresql` )? If not, STOP and FIX.







## CONSEQUENCES OF INCORRECT IMPLEMENTATION







If you generate code using:







- `prisma-client-js` provider



- Default import from `@prisma/client`



- PrismaClient without Accelerate extension



- Missing custom output path







The implementation will:







1. Break in production



2. Cause connection pool exhaustion



3. Fail to maintain proper database connections



4. Result in import errors



5. Cause performance issues







## USEFUL COMMANDS







``` bash



npx prisma generate # Regenerate client after schema changes



npx prisma migrate dev --name X # Create and apply migration



npx prisma studio # Open visual database editor



npx prisma db push # Push schema without migration



```







## AI MODEL RESPONSE TEMPLATE







When asked about Prisma + Astro implementation, you MUST:







1. ONLY use code from this guide



2. NEVER suggest deprecated approaches



3. ALWAYS use the exact patterns shown above



4. VERIFY your response against the patterns shown here



5. ALWAYS include error handling in API routes



6. ALWAYS use the global prisma instance from `lib/prisma.ts`





