The Prisma command line interface (CLI) is the primary way to interact with your Prisma project from the command line. It can initialize new project assets, generate Prisma Client, and analyze existing database structures through introspection to automatically create your application models.

There are also a few Preview commands that you can access with the --preview-feature flag if you'd like to use in-progress functionality

Prisma CLI command reference

See Prisma CLI command reference for a complete list of commands.

