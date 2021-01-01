The Prisma command line interface (CLI) is the primary way to interact with your Prisma project from the command line. It can initialize new project assets, generate Prisma Client, and analyze existing database structures through introspection to automatically create your application models.
There are also a few Preview commands that you can access with the
--preview-featureflag if you'd like to use in-progress functionality
Prisma CLI command reference
