You can enable debugging output in Prisma Client via the
DEBUG environment variable. It accepts two namespaces to print debugging output:
prisma:engine: Prints relevant debug messages happening in a Prisma engine
prisma:client: Prints relevant debug messages happening in the Prisma Client runtime
prisma*: Prints all debug messages from Prisma Client or CLI
*: Prints all debug messages, including external sources such as
dotenv
Prisma Client can be configured to log warnings, errors and information related to queries sent to the database. See Configuring logging for more information.
Setting the
DEBUG environment variable
Here are examples for setting these debugging options in bash:
$# enable only `prisma:engine`-level debugging output$export DEBUG="prisma:engine"$$# enable only `prisma:client`-level debugging output$export DEBUG="prisma:client"$$# enable both `prisma-client`- and `engine`-level debugging output$export DEBUG="prisma:client,prisma:engine"
To enable all
prisma debugging options, set
DEBUG to
prisma*:
$export DEBUG="prisma*"
To enable all debugging options, set
DEBUG to
*:
$export DEBUG="*"
