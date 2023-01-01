Docs
Read replicas

Read replicas enable you to distribute workloads across database replicas for high-traffic workloads. The read replicas extension, @prisma/extension-read-replicas, adds support for read-only database replicas to Prisma Client.

The read replicas extension supports Prisma versions 5.2.0 and higher. If you run into a bug or have feedback, create a GitHub issue here.

Setup the read replicas extension

Install the extension:

$npm install @prisma/extension-read-replicas

Initialize the extension by extending your Prisma Client instance and provide the extension a connection string that points to your read replica in the url option of the extension.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { readReplicas } from '@prisma/extension-read-replicas'


const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(
  readReplicas({
    url: process.env.DATABASE_URL_REPLICA,
  })
)


// Query is run against the database replica
await prisma.post.findMany()


// Query is run against the primary database
await prisma.post.create({ 
  data: {/** */},
})

All read operations, e.g. findMany, will be executed against the database replica with the above setup. All write operations — e.g. create, update — and $transaction queries, will be executed against your primary database.

Configure multiple database replicas

The url property also accepts an array of values, i.e. an array of all your database replicas you would like to configure:

const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(
  readReplicas({
    url: [
      process.env.DATABASE_URL_REPLICA_1,
      process.env.DATABASE_URL_REPLICA_2,
    ],
  })
)

If you have more than one read replica configured, a database replica will be randomly selected to execute your query.

Executing read operations against your primary database

You can use the $primary() method to explicitly execute a read operation against your primary database:

const posts = await prisma.$primary().post.findMany()

Executing operations against a database replica

You can use the $replica() method to explicitly execute your query against a replica instead of your primary database:

const result = await prisma.$replica().$queryRaw`SELECT ...`
