Working with compound IDs and unique constraints
Composite IDs and compound unique constraints can be defined in your Prisma schema using the
@@id and
@@unique attributes.
MongoDB does not support
@@id
MongoDB does not support composite IDs, which means you cannot identify a model with a
@@id attribute.
A composite ID or compound unique constraint uses the combined values of two fields as a primary key or identifier in your database table. In the following example, the
postId field and
userId field are used as a composite ID for a
Like table:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringpost Post[]likes Like[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())content StringUser User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int?likes Like[]}model Like {postId IntuserId IntUser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])Post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])@@id([postId, userId])}
Querying for records from the
Like table (e.g. using
prisma.like.findMany()) would return objects that look as follows:
{"postId": 1,"userId": 1}
Although there are only two fields in the response, those two fields make up a compound ID named
postId_userId.
You can also create a named compound ID or compound unique constraint by using the
@@id or
@@unique attributes'
name field. For example:
model Like {postId IntuserId IntUser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])Post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])@@id(name: "likeId", [postId, userId])}
Where you can use compound IDs and unique constraints
Compound IDs and compound unique constraints can be used when working with unique data.
Below is a list of Prisma Client functions that accept a compound ID or compound unique constraint in the
where filter of the query:
findUnique
findUniqueOrThrow
delete
update
upsert
A composite ID and a composite unique constraint is also usable when creating relational data with
connect and
connectOrCreate.
Filtering records by a compound ID or unique constraint
Although your query results will not display a compound ID or unique constraint as a field, you can use these compound values to filter your queries for unique records:
const like = await prisma.like.findUnique({where: {likeId: {userId: 1,postId: 1,},},})
Note composite ID and compound unique constraint keys are only available as filter options for unique queries such as
findUnique and
findUniqueOrThrow. See the section above for a list of places these fields may be used.
Deleting records by a compound ID or unique constraint
A compound ID or compound unique constraint may be used in the
where filter of a
delete query:
const like = await prisma.like.delete({where: {likeId: {userId: 1,postId: 1,},},})
Updating and upserting records by a compound ID or unique constraint
A compound ID or compound unique constraint may be used in the
where filter of an
update query:
const like = await prisma.like.update({where: {likeId: {userId: 1,postId: 1,},},data: {postId: 2,},})
They may also be used in the
where filter of an
upsert query:
await prisma.like.upsert({where: {likeId: {userId: 1,postId: 1,},},update: {userId: 2,},create: {userId: 2,postId: 1,},})
Filtering relation queries by a compound ID or unique constraint
Compound IDs and compound unique constraint can also be used in the
connect and
connectOrCreate keys used when connecting records to create a relationship.
For example, consider this query:
await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',likes: {connect: {likeId: {postId: 1,userId: 2,},},},},})
The
likeId compound ID is used as the identifier in the
connect object that is used to locate the
Like table's record that will be linked to the new user:
"Alice".
Similarly, the
likeId can be used in
connectOrCreate's
where filter to attempt to locate an existing record in the
Like table:
await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',likes: {connectOrCreate: {create: {postId: 1,},where: {likeId: {postId: 1,userId: 1,},},},},},})