Prisma Migrate limitations and known issues

You cannot automatically switch database providers

Prisma Migrate generates SQL files that are specific to your provider. This means that you cannot use the same migration files for PostgreSQL in production and SQLite in development, because the syntax in the migrations will be incompatible.

In 2.15.0 and later, Prisma Migrate detects when the migrations do not match the configured provider and prints a helpful error message. For example, if your migrations are for a PostgreSQL database but you are using a provider is set to mysql :

Error: P3014 The datasource provider `postgresql` specified in your schema does not match the one specified in the migration_lock.toml, mysql. Please remove your current migration directory and start a new migration history with prisma migrate dev.

In order to manually switch the database provider, you must:

Change the provider and url parameters in the datasource block in your schema

and parameters in the block in your schema Archive or remove your existing migration history - there must not be a ./prisma/migrations folder

folder Run prisma migrate dev to start a new migration history

The last step creates a new initial migration that goes from an empty database to your current schema.prisma . Be aware that: