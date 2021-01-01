A Prisma schema can have one or more generators, represented by the
generator block:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"output = "./generated/prisma-client-js"}
A generator determines which assets are created when you run the
prisma generate command. The main property
provider defines which Prisma Client (language specific) is created - currently, only
prisma-client-js is available. Alternatively you can define any Npm package that follows our generator specification. Additionally and optionally you can define a custom output folder for the generated assets with
output.
Prisma Client:
prisma-client-js
The generator for Prisma's Javascript Client accepts multiple additional properties:
previewFeatures: Preview features to include
binaryTargets: Engine binary targets for
prisma-client-js(for example,
debian-openssl-1.1.xif you are deploying to Ubuntu 18+, or
nativeif you are working locally)
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["sample-preview-feature"]binaryTargets = ["linux-msl"]}
Binary targets
Prisma Client JS (
prisma-client-js) uses several engines. Engines are implemented in Rust and are used by Prisma in the form of executable, platform dependent engine files. Depending on which platform you are executing your code on, you need the correct file. "Binary targets" are used to define which files should be present for the target platform(s).
The correct file is particularly important when deploying your application to production, which often differs from your local development environment.
The
native binary target
The
native binary target is special. It doesn't map to a concrete operating system. Instead, when
native is specified in
binaryTargets, Prisma detects the current operating system and automatically specifies the correct binary target for it.
As an example, assume you're running Mac OS and you specify the following generator:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"binaryTargets = ["native"]}
In that case, Prisma detects your operating system and finds the right binary file for it based on the list of supported operating systems . As you're running Mac OS (
darwin), the binary file that was compiled for
darwin will be selected.
Note: The
nativebinary target is the default. You can set it explicitly if you wish to include additional binary targets for deployment to different environments.
Community generators
The following is a list of community created generators.
Note: Community projects are not maintained or officially supported by Prisma and some features may be out of sync. Use at your own discretion.
prisma-dbml-generator: Transforms the Prisma schema into Database Markup Language (DBML) which allows for an easy visual representation
prisma-docs-generator: Generates an individual API reference for Prisma Client
prisma-json-schema-generator: Transforms the Prisma schema in JSON schema
typegraphql-prisma: Generates TypeGraphQL CRUD resolvers for Prisma models
nexus-prisma: Allows to project Prisma models to GraphQL via GraphQL Nexus
prisma-nestjs-graphql: Generates object types, inputs, args, etc. from the Prisma schema file for usage with
@nestjs/graphqlmodule
prisma-appsync: Generates a full-blown GraphQL API for AWS AppSync
prisma-generator-nestjs-dto: Generates DTO and Entity classes with relation
connectand
createoptions for use with NestJS Resources and @nestjs/swagger
prisma-erd-generator: Generates an entity relationship diagram
prismix: Prisma requires your schema to be written in a single file, Prismix allows you to write as many schema files as you'd like, wherever you like—all while supporting cross-file model relations
Prismaliser: Prismaliser is a visualisation webapp for Prisma schemas. It allows you to visually explore your schema and the relations between your models, by showing links between the different types of relations in the schema (many-to-many, one-to-many, one-to-one), similar to an Entity-relationship model.
prisma-class-generator: Generates classes from your Prisma Schema that can be used as DTO, Swagger Response, TypeGraphQL and so on.