If you started using the Prisma Data Platform before its General Availability on June 16th, 2022, any Prisma projects that you created or added before that date run on the Early Adopter plan.
About the Early Adopter plan
The Early Adopter plan allows you to freely develop your Prisma projects on the Prisma Data Platform and use up to 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project on the plan.
- Quota of 10 team members
- Quota of 7 environments
- Quota of 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project
- Low concurrency (3 query engines to process your app queries)
- Supported team member roles
- Admin
- Collaborator
- Developer
- Viewer
Each quota on the Early Adopter is a hard limit. For example, if your projects exceeds the monthly quota of 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds during the month, you cannot continue using the Prisma Data Proxy and we will pause your project until the end of the month.
To avoid unexpected pauses on your project, you can upgrade your project to the Scale or Enterprise plan.
How the the Early Adopter plan compares
You can check how the Early Adopter plan compares to the rest of the available plans offered by the Prisma Data Platform. Plans are project-based, meaning that each project has one plan.
|Early Adopter
|Free
|Scale
|Enterprise
|Environments
|7
|2
|Unlimited
Quota
5
Overage
Each additional member at a fixed price
|Custom
|Team members
|10
|3
|Unlimited
Quota
5
Overage
Each additional member at a fixed price
|Custom
|Member roles
|• Admin
• Viewer
• Developer
• Collaborator
|• Admin
|• Admin
• Viewer
• Developer
• Collaborator
|• Admin
• Viewer
• Developer
• Collaborator
|Data Proxy
- CPU usage
|100,000,000
CPU milliseconds
(hard limit)
|3,000,000
CPU milliseconds
(hard limit)
|Unlimited
Quota
30,000,000 CPU milliseconds
Overage
Each additional CPU millisecond at a fixed price
|Unlimited
Custom pricing
|Data Proxy
- Concurrency
|Low
|High
|High
|Custom
