If you started using the Prisma Data Platform before its General Availability on June 16th, 2022, any Prisma projects that you created or added before that date run on the Early Adopter plan.

About the Early Adopter plan

The Early Adopter plan allows you to freely develop your Prisma projects on the Prisma Data Platform and use up to 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project on the plan.

Quota of 10 team members

Quota of 7 environments

Quota of 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project

Low concurrency (3 query engines to process your app queries)

Supported team member roles Admin Collaborator Developer Viewer



Each quota on the Early Adopter is a hard limit. For example, if your projects exceeds the monthly quota of 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds during the month, you cannot continue using the Prisma Data Proxy and we will pause your project until the end of the month.

To avoid unexpected pauses on your project, you can upgrade your project to the Scale or Enterprise plan.