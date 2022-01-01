prisma_logo
Docs
Concepts / Prisma Data Platform / Billing

Payment method and billing information

To upgrade your project to a paid plan, you must have a valid payment method. In the Prisma Data Platform, you manage your payment method from the Billing page. You can use the Billing information dialog to enter personal billing details or your company billing details.

In the Prisma Data Platform, you manage your payment method from the Billing page.

Add a payment method

To make your first payment in the Prisma Data Platform, add a supported debit or credit card as a payment method.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Click Add payment method.
  3. Enter your payment card details and click Add payment method.

Result

Your payment method is now available for future payments.

Update your payment method

If you have previously added a payment method, you can update its details in cases such as reissued cards with a new expiry date. Or you can replace your old card details with those of the new one that was issued to you.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Click Update payment method.
  3. Enter your updated card details and click Update payment method.

Result

The details of your payment card are now updated.

Delete your payment method

You can only delete your payment method if you do not have any active paid plans on any of your projects.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Under Payment method, click the Delete button next to your payment method.
  3. Click Remove card.

Result

Your payment method is now removed.

Personal billing information

Update your billing information

The billing information is included in your monthly invoice for each project and you can control the information that appears in it from the Update billing information link on the Billing page.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.

  2. Click Update billing information.

  3. Enter you billing information.

    Billing info itemRequired
    Name / CompanyYes
    Billing Email AddressNo
    PhoneNo
    CityNo
    CountryNo
    Line 1No
    Line 2No
    Postal codeNo
    StateNo

  4. Click Save changes.

Result

Your billing information will be included in the next invoice issued for your usage of the Prisma Data Platform.

Business billing information

Add a business email

You can add your company email to your monthly invoices.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Click Update billing information.
  3. Add your company email address in the Billing Email Address text box.
  4. Click Save changes.

Result

Your company email will appear in the next invoice.

Receive business invoices with a tax ID

You can add your company tax ID for business invoices.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Click Update billing information.
  3. Fill out the billing information with your company details.
  4. Add your business tax ID.
    1. Click Add a Tax Id at the bottom left.
    2. Select your tax type. For example, EU VAT.
    3. Enter your tax number.
  5. Click Save changes.

Result

Your tax ID is now saved and will be included in your next invoice.

