CockroachDB support is currently a Preview feature . Introspection of an existing database is supported, but Prisma Migrate is not yet supported , so if you are starting a new database you will first need to define the schema with SQL.

Example

To connect to a CockroachDB database server, you need to configure a datasource block in your Prisma schema file:

schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "cockroachdb" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 }

The fields passed to the datasource block are:

provider : Specifies the cockroachdb data source connector.

: Specifies the data source connector. url : Specifies the connection URL for the CockroachDB database server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.

Because CockroachDB support is currently a Preview feature, you also need to include it in the list of preview features in the generator block: