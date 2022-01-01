Docs
The CockroachDB data source connector connects Prisma to a CockroachDB database server.

CockroachDB support is currently a Preview feature. Introspection of an existing database is supported, but Prisma Migrate is not yet supported, so if you are starting a new database you will first need to define the schema with SQL.

Example

To connect to a CockroachDB database server, you need to configure a datasource block in your Prisma schema file:

schema.prisma
1datasource db {
2  provider = "cockroachdb"
3  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
4}

The fields passed to the datasource block are:

Because CockroachDB support is currently a Preview feature, you also need to include it in the list of preview features in the generator block:

schema.prisma
1generator client {
2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
3  previewFeatures = ["cockroachdb"]
4}

Connection details

CockroachDB uses the PostgreSQL format for its connection URL. See the PostgreSQL connector documentation for details of this format, and the optional arguments it takes.

Differences between CockroachDB and PostgreSQL

The following table lists differences between CockroachDB and PostgreSQL:

IssueAreaNotes
By default, the INT type is an alias for INT8 in CockroachDB, whereas in PostgreSQL it is an alias for INT4. This means that Prisma will introspect an INT column in CockroachDB as BigInt, whereas in PostgreSQL Prisma will introspect it as Int.SchemaFor more information on the INT type, see the CockroachDB documentation

Type mapping limitations in CockroachDB

The CockroachDB connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model to native column types. These native types are mostly the same as for PostgreSQL — see the PostgreSQL connector documentation for details. However, there are some limitations, listed below.

Alternatively, see the Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.

CockroachDB (Type | Aliases)PrismaSupportedNative database type attributeNotes
moneyDecimalNot yet@db.MoneySupported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
xmlStringNot yet@db.XmlSupported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
jsonb arraysJson[]Not yetN/AJson[] supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB

Other limitations

The following table lists any other current known limitations of CockroachDB compared to PostgreSQL:

IssueAreaNotes
Primary keys are named primary instead of TABLE_pkey, the Prisma default.IntrospectionThis means that they are introspected as @id(map: "primary"). This will be fixed in CockroachDB 22.1.
Foreign keys are named fk_COLUMN_ref_TABLE instead of TABLE_COLUMN_fkey, the Prisma default.IntrospectionThis means that they are introspected as @relation([...], map: "fk_COLUMN_ref_TABLE"). This will be fixed in CockroachDB 22.1
@@index(type: Hash) not supportedSchemaIn PostgreSQL, Prisma allows configuration of indexes to use the Hash index access method. This is currently not supported in CockroachDB.
Pushing to Enum types not supportedClientPushing to Enum types (e.g. data: { enum { push: "A" }, }) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
Searching on String fields without a full text index not supportedClientSearching on String fields without a full text index (e.g. where: { text: { search: "cat & dog", }, },) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
Integer division not supportedClientInteger division (e.g. data: { int: { divide: 10, }, }) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
Limited filtering on Json fieldsClientCurrently CockroachDB only supports equals and not filtering on Json fields
