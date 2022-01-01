The CockroachDB data source connector connects Prisma to a CockroachDB database server.
CockroachDB support is currently a Preview feature. Introspection of an existing database is supported, but Prisma Migrate is not yet supported, so if you are starting a new database you will first need to define the schema with SQL.
Example
To connect to a CockroachDB database server, you need to configure a
datasource block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "cockroachdb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The fields passed to the
datasource block are:
provider: Specifies the
cockroachdbdata source connector.
url: Specifies the connection URL for the CockroachDB database server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.
Because CockroachDB support is currently a Preview feature, you also need to include it in the list of preview features in the
generator block:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["cockroachdb"]4}
Connection details
CockroachDB uses the PostgreSQL format for its connection URL. See the PostgreSQL connector documentation for details of this format, and the optional arguments it takes.
Differences between CockroachDB and PostgreSQL
The following table lists differences between CockroachDB and PostgreSQL:
|Issue
|Area
|Notes
|By default, the
INT type is an alias for
INT8 in CockroachDB, whereas in PostgreSQL it is an alias for
INT4. This means that Prisma will introspect an
INT column in CockroachDB as
BigInt, whereas in PostgreSQL Prisma will introspect it as
Int.
|Schema
|For more information on the
INT type, see the CockroachDB documentation
Type mapping limitations in CockroachDB
The CockroachDB connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model to native column types. These native types are mostly the same as for PostgreSQL — see the PostgreSQL connector documentation for details. However, there are some limitations, listed below.
Alternatively, see the Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.
|CockroachDB (Type | Aliases)
|Prisma
|Supported
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
money
Decimal
|Not yet
@db.Money
|Supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
xml
String
|Not yet
@db.Xml
|Supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
jsonb arrays
Json[]
|Not yet
|N/A
Json[] supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
Other limitations
The following table lists any other current known limitations of CockroachDB compared to PostgreSQL:
|Issue
|Area
|Notes
|Primary keys are named
primary instead of
TABLE_pkey, the Prisma default.
|Introspection
|This means that they are introspected as
@id(map: "primary"). This will be fixed in CockroachDB 22.1.
|Foreign keys are named
fk_COLUMN_ref_TABLE instead of
TABLE_COLUMN_fkey, the Prisma default.
|Introspection
|This means that they are introspected as
@relation([...], map: "fk_COLUMN_ref_TABLE"). This will be fixed in CockroachDB 22.1
@@index(type: Hash) not supported
|Schema
|In PostgreSQL, Prisma allows configuration of indexes to use the
Hash index access method. This is currently not supported in CockroachDB.
|Pushing to
Enum types not supported
|Client
|Pushing to
Enum types (e.g.
data: { enum { push: "A" }, }) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
|Searching on
String fields without a full text index not supported
|Client
|Searching on
String fields without a full text index (e.g.
where: { text: { search: "cat & dog", }, },) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
|Integer division not supported
|Client
|Integer division (e.g.
data: { int: { divide: 10, }, }) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
|Limited filtering on
Json fields
|Client
|Currently CockroachDB only supports
equals and
not filtering on
Json fields