Current limitations

Below are descriptions of known limitations when using Accelerate. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the #accelerate-feedback channel in our community Slack.

Cannot cache raw queries At the moment, it is not possible to cache the responses of raw queries.

Not compatible with the fluent API Client Extensions (which are used in Accelerate) currently do not correctly forward the fluent API types. We hope to get a fix into Client Extensions soon.