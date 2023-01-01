To get started using Accelerate, ensure you’re using Prisma Client 4.16.1 or higher.

After enabling Accelerate in your Cloud Project and creating a new API key, you should be given an Accelerate connection string.

To use this connection string, update the datasource block's url field in your Prisma schema:

datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) }

Most likely, as shown above, your database connection string in defined in a .env file rather than hard-coded into the schema file.

Update that variable to use the new Accelerate connection string:

DATABASE_URL = "prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__"

Prisma Migrate and Prisma Studio do not work with a prisma:// connection string. In order to continue using these features add a new variable to the .env file named DIRECT_DATABASE_URL whose value is the direct database connection string:

DATABASE_URL = "prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__" DIRECT_DATABASE_URL = "postgresql://user:password@host:port/db_name?schema=public"

Then in your Prisma schema's datasource block add a field named directUrl with the following:

datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) directUrl = env ( "DIRECT_DATABASE_URL" ) }