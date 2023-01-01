prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Accelerate

Getting started

Prerequisites

To get started with Accelerate, you will need the following:

  • A GitHub account.
  • A project that uses Prisma Client 4.16.1 or higher. (If your project is using interactive transactions, you need to use 5.1.1 or higher.)
  • A hosted PostgreSQL, MySQL, PlanetScale, CockroachDB, or MongoDB database.

1. Enable Accelerate in a Cloud Project

In order to enable Accelerate, you can log in to Prisma Data Platform and create a new Cloud Project. Follow the instructions in the UI to add Accelerate.

For further information on each individual step, you can find additional documentation here.

At the end of the setup process, you'll obtain a connection string that connects to Accelerate. This connection string also contains an API key that you need to use when configuring Prisma Client to use Accelerate.

2. Use Accelerate in your application

To get started using Accelerate, ensure you’re using Prisma Client 4.16.1 or higher.

2.1. Update your database connection string

After enabling Accelerate in your Cloud Project and creating a new API key, you should be given an Accelerate connection string.

To use this connection string, update the datasource block's url field in your Prisma schema:

datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}

Most likely, as shown above, your database connection string in defined in a .env file rather than hard-coded into the schema file.

Update that variable to use the new Accelerate connection string:

# .env
# __API_KEY__ is a unique API key that Accelerate generates and automatically assigns to a project.
DATABASE_URL="prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__"


# Previous connection string
# DATABASE_URL="postgresql://user:password@host:port/db_name?schema=public"

Prisma Migrate and Prisma Studio do not work with a prisma:// connection string. In order to continue using these features add a new variable to the .env file named DIRECT_DATABASE_URL whose value is the direct database connection string:

# .env
DATABASE_URL="prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__"
DIRECT_DATABASE_URL="postgresql://user:password@host:port/db_name?schema=public"

Then in your Prisma schema's datasource block add a field named directUrl with the following:

datasource db {
  provider  = "postgresql"
  url       = env("DATABASE_URL")
  directUrl = env("DIRECT_DATABASE_URL")
}

Prisma Migrate and Prisma Studio will use the directUrl connection string rather than the one defined in url when this configuration is provided.

2.2. Install the Accelerate Prisma Client extension

Run the following command to install the Accelerate extension for Prisma Client:

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate

If your Prisma version is below 4.16.1, enable the Prisma Client extension feature:

/// prisma/schema.prisma
generator client {
  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
  previewFeatures = ["clientExtensions"]
}

2.3. Generate Prisma Client for Accelerate

Run the following command to generate Prisma Client for Accelerate:

npx prisma generate --accelerate
If your Prisma version is below 5.0.0, generate Prisma Client with the --data-proxy option:
npx prisma generate --data-proxy

2.4. Extend your Prisma Client instance to add the Accelerate extension

To use Accelerate, you must extend Prisma Client with the Accelerate extension. Extend your Prisma Client instance to add the Accelerate extension:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'


const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())

If VS Code does not recognize the $extends method, refer to this section on how to resolve the issue.

If you are using Prisma Middleware in your application, make sure they are added before any Prisma Client extensions (like Accelerate). For example:
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$use(middleware).$extends(withAccelerate())

2.5. Use Accelerate in your database queries

The withAccelerate extension primarily does two things:

  • Gives you access to the cacheStrategy field within each applicable model method that allows you to define a cache strategy per-query.
  • Routes all of your queries through a connection pooler.

No cache strategy to only use connection pool

If you simply want to take advantage of Accelerate's connection pooling feature without applying a cache strategy, you may run your query the same way you would have without Accelerate.

By enabling Accelerate and supplying the Accelerate connection string, your queries now use the connection pooler by default.

Define a cache strategy

Update a query with the new cacheStrategy property which allows you to define a cache strategy for that specific query:

const user = await prisma.user.findMany({
  where: {
    email: {
      contains: 'alice@prisma.io',
    },
  },
  cacheStrategy: { swr: 60, ttl: 60 },
})

In the example above, swr: 60 and ttl: 60 means Accelerate will serve cached data for 60 seconds and then another 60 seconds while Accelerate fetches fresh data in the background.

You should now see improved performance for your cached queries.

For information about which strategy best serves your application, see Select a cache strategy.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.