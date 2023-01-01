prisma_logo
Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / About Classic Projects

Platform limits and status

On this page, you can find information about the limits that the Prisma Data Platform and the Data Proxy have in place.

You can also learn about the compatibility of the platform with the Prisma ORM, as well as the the availability and SLO that the platform provides.

General limits in the Prisma Data Platform

The table below provides a list of general limits that the Prisma Data Platform has in place.

Limit typeValue
Maximum number of projects on the Free plan per account10
Maximum number of projects per account100
Maximum number of collaborators per project100
Maximum number of environments per project100
Maximum number of connection strings per environment100
Response timeout in Data Browser60s
Response timeout in Query Console60s
Maximum number of rows fetched in Data Browser or Query ConsoleNot applicable

Extending general limits

Contact Support if you need to have any of the existing limits lifted for your project.

Concurrency limits of the Data Proxy

The concurrency limits of the Data Proxy define the maximum number of proxy instances that can run simultaneously for a single project. By default, at least one proxy instance is started for a single project environment and additional instances are started when an increase in traffic demands that.

In addition, more proxy instances start for a project environment under these circumstances:

  • multiple Prisma Clients connect that use a different version of Prisma Client
  • multiple Prisma Clients connect that use a different version of the Prisma schema
Concurrency limitsNumber
Maximum number of concurrent proxy instances on Free plan16
Maximum number of concurrent proxy instances on Scale plan16
Maximum number of concurrent proxy instances on Enterprise planCustom
Approximate maximum queries per second with 16 proxy instances*

(Free and Scale plans)		~19,200

Note

* The number in the last row does not take into account the complexity of the queries.

Complex queries which might require multiple database operations might not reach the maximum numbers and might slow down other queries waiting for a database connection.

Extending the concurrency limits

Contact Support if your project requirements exceed the documented limits or your project is already hitting the current limits.

Compatibility with Prisma ORM

We are dedicated to keeping the Prisma Data Platform compatible with the latest version of the Prisma ORM.

  • Compatibility of the platform Data Browser, Query Console, Schema with the Prisma ORM
    • The interfaces are updated after each Prisma ORM release and aim to support the latest version.
    • In rare occasions, there might be several days worth of a delay before the interfaces begin to support the latest version of the Prisma ORM.
  • Compatibility of the Data Proxy with the Prisma ORM
    • Data Proxy is updated almost immediately to the latest version of the Prisma ORM.
    • Data Proxy does not yet support the preview features metrics and tracing. With Prisma ORM version 4.6.0, you can use interactiveTransactions with the Data Proxy in Preview.

Availability and SLO

The Prisma Status page displays the following information:

  • current status of the platform
  • current and historical uptime of the Data Proxy in all supported locations
  • current and historical uptime of the web interface and the GraphQL API used to provide the features in https://cloud.prisma.io
  • log of past incidents

The SLO (service-level objective) of the Prisma Data Platform is to provide at least 99.95% availability.

