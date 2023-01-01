The Prisma Data Platform uses Stripe as the payments provider. Stripe issues and sends the monthly invoices when you have paid plan(s).

When you purchase the Scale plan for the first time, you will receive an invoice that is at the pro-rated amount for the remainder of the month based on the purchase date.

Invoices with overages and overage refunds

Paid plans have an unlimited number of team members, environments, and usage of the Data Proxy, but they do have quotas. The quotas limit how many members and environments, and how much Data Proxy usage you can have within the price of the plan.

When you exceed any of these quotas, you are incurring overages which we bill at the fixed price in the plan. If you remove the overage (only applies to team members and environments), we include a refund in the invoice on the 1st of next month for any time during which the overage did not apply.

This section explains how overages are billed and refunded for unused team members and environments in your invoice.

Examples



The examples below are based on the Scale plan and contain calculations for illustration purposes only.

Overages on team members or environments The Scale plan has quotas of 5 team members and 5 environments. An example of an overage is when you add an additional 6th team member or a 6th environment to your project. When you add team members or environments that become an overage, we do not bill you immediately

The pro-rated amount for the overage until the end of the current month is added to the invoice for the following month

A full amount of the overage is also added for the invoice for the following month Here is an example: For June, you pay the invoice for the full month on the 1st of June

On June 5th, you add a 6th team member

The pro-rated (Jun 5 - Jun 30) charge for the 6th team member overage is added to the July invoice

The charge for the 6th team member overage for the month of July is also added to the July invoice

Refunds for removed overages of team members or environments If you go back to being within the plan quota by removing a team member that was in overage, in the invoice for the next month we include a refund for the unused time. For example: Your purchased the Scale plan for a project on May 1st.

plan for a project on May 1st. The first invoice from May 1st covers the full Scale plan price for the entire month of May.

plan price for the entire month of May. You added a 6th team member on May 5th.

The invoice from June 1st contains: calculated overage amount for 6th team member for May 5th to May 31st full month amount for the 6th team member for June 1st to June 30th

You removed the 6th team member on June 17th.

The invoice from July 1st contains a refund for the 6th team member not being in use from June 17th to June 30th.