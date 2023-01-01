Payment method and billing information

To upgrade your project to a paid plan, you must have a valid payment method. In the Prisma Data Platform, you manage your payment method from the Billing page. You can use the Billing information dialog to enter personal billing details or your company billing details. In the Prisma Data Platform, you manage your payment method from the Billing page.

Add a payment method To make your first payment in the Prisma Data Platform, add a supported debit or credit card as a payment method. Steps Go to the Billing page. Click Add payment method. Enter your payment card details and click Add payment method. Result Your payment method is now available for future payments.

If you have previously added a payment method, you can update its details in cases such as reissued cards with a new expiry date. Or you can replace your old card details with those of the new one that was issued to you. Steps Go to the Billing page. Click Update payment method. Enter your updated card details and click Update payment method. Result The details of your payment card are now updated.

Delete your payment method You can only delete your payment method if you do not have any active paid plans on any of your projects. Steps Go to the Billing page. Under Payment method, click the Delete button next to your payment method. Click Remove card. Result Your payment method is now removed.

Personal billing information The billing information is included in your monthly invoice for each project and you can control the information that appears in it from the Update billing information link on the Billing page. Steps Go to the Billing page. Click Update billing information. Enter you billing information. Billing info item Required Name / Company Yes Billing Email Address No Phone No City No Country No Line 1 No Line 2 No Postal code No State No Click Save changes. Result Your billing information will be included in the next invoice issued for your usage of the Prisma Data Platform.

Business billing information Add a billing email address By default, you receive invoices on the email address of your GitHub account that you use to log in to the Prisma Data Platform. You can receive invoices to an additional email (such as your company email). Steps Go to the Billing page. Click Update billing information. Add your company email address in the Billing Email Address text box. Click Save changes. Result You will start receiving invoices to the billing email address in addition to the email address of your GitHub account. Receive business invoices with a tax ID You can add your company tax ID for business invoices. Steps Go to the Billing page. Click Update billing information. Fill out the billing information with your company details. Add your business tax ID. Click Add a Tax Id at the bottom left. Select your tax type. For example, EU VAT. Enter your tax number. Click Save changes. Result Your tax ID is now saved and will be included in your next invoice.