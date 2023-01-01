prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Platform / Team members

Roles and permissions

Prisma Data Platform supports role-based access (RBAC) to projects.

Roles

Except for the role of Project owner, you can assign any of the roles below to team members.

  • Project owner
  • Admin
  • Developer
  • Collaborator
  • Viewer

To add new team members, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in Prisma Data Platform.

Permissions

Each role has a fixed set of permissions. When you assign a role to a team member, you grant them the set of permissions that apply to the role. The table below shows the permissions for each role.

FeatureProject ownerAdminDeveloperCollaboratorViewer
Data Browser
View data
Copy data
Edit data⛔️
Query Console
Add and run test queries
Schema Viewer
View schema⛔️⛔️
Refresh schema (with introspection)⛔️⛔️⛔️
Link a GitHub repository to a project⛔️⛔️⛔️
Link a branch to a project environment⛔️⛔️⛔️
Team members
Invite new team members⛔️⛔️⛔️
Edit the roles of team members⛔️⛔️⛔️
Delete team members⛔️⛔️⛔️
Environments
View all environments
Switch environments
Create a new environment⛔️⛔️⛔️
Link a GitHub repository to the project⛔️⛔️⛔️
Link a branch to a project environment⛔️⛔️⛔️
View and edit environment settings⛔️⛔️⛔️
Delete environment⛔️⛔️⛔️
Project
View project settings⛔️⛔️⛔️
Edit project settings⛔️⛔️⛔️
Delete project⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️
Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.