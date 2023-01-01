To access Cloud Projects, you must have an account on the Cloud Projects platform. You can sign up and sign in with your GitHub account.
Sign in / Sign up
Cloud Projects uses your GitHub account to sign in and sign up for the platform. On the Cloud Projects login screen, click the Continue with GitHub button to sign in or sign up.
When you sign in for the first time, you will be asked to authorize Prisma on your GitHub account.
Click Authorize Prisma to give Cloud Projects access to the email address associated with your GitHub account. This is what is used to identify your account within the Cloud Projects platform.The first time you sign in, a personal organization will be created for you as well as a project associated with that organization.
Sign out
To sign out of your Cloud Projects account, click your account profile image at the top-right of the screen and click the Logout option.
Profile
To view your account settings, click your account profile picture at the top-right of the screen and click the Profile option.
Within the Profile page in the General tab you can update your account's:
- Full name
- Default organization
Delete an account
If you wish to delete your account, follow the prompt on your Profile page to contact Prisma support.This is a temporary requirement. The ability to delete an account on your own will be available soon.