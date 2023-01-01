prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Cloud Projects / Platform

Account

To access Cloud Projects, you must have an account on the Cloud Projects platform. You can sign up and sign in with your GitHub account.

Sign in / Sign up

Cloud Projects uses your GitHub account to sign in and sign up for the platform. On the Cloud Projects login screen, click the Continue with GitHub button to sign in or sign up.

When you sign in for the first time, you will be asked to authorize Prisma on your GitHub account.

Click Authorize Prisma to give Cloud Projects access to the email address associated with your GitHub account. This is what is used to identify your account within the Cloud Projects platform.

The first time you sign in, a personal organization will be created for you as well as a project associated with that organization.

Sign out

To sign out of your Cloud Projects account, click your account profile image at the top-right of the screen and click the Logout option.

Profile

To view your account settings, click your account profile picture at the top-right of the screen and click the Profile option.

Within the Profile page in the General tab you can update your account's:

  • Full name
  • Default organization

Delete an account

If you wish to delete your account, follow the prompt on your Profile page to contact Prisma support.

This is a temporary requirement. The ability to delete an account on your own will be available soon.
Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.