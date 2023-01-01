To access Cloud Projects, you must have an account on the Cloud Projects platform . You can sign up and sign in with your GitHub account.

Sign in / Sign up

Cloud Projects uses your GitHub account to sign in and sign up for the platform. On the Cloud Projects login screen, click the Continue with GitHub button to sign in or sign up.

When you sign in for the first time, you will be asked to authorize Prisma on your GitHub account.

Click Authorize Prisma to give Cloud Projects access to the email address associated with your GitHub account. This is what is used to identify your account within the Cloud Projects platform.

The first time you sign in, a personal organization will be created for you as well as a project associated with that organization.