API Reference

subscribe returns all data change events related to the table you call this method on:

Passing an empty object to the subscribe function will also behaves the same as passing no argument to the function:

Database event filters

Inside of the subscribe() method you can use filters to get specific events and data. The three filter options currently supported are described below:

create You can use the create filter to retrieve all create events on a table. A create event is triggered when a new record is created in a table. Pulse returns the values of the new record as an object named after . Example const subscription = await prisma . user . subscribe ( { create : { } , } ) Show event results

You can use the update filter to retrieve all update events on a table. An update event is triggered when a value in a database record has changed. Pulse returns the values of the changed record as an object named after . This represents the state of the record after the change event. Example const subscription = await prisma . user . subscribe ( { update : { } , } ) Show event results