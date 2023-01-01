prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Pulse

Concepts

Change data capture

Change data capture (CDC) is a technique used to track and capture changes in a database enabling real-time updates. It allows applications to be informed about the modifications in the database, ensuring data consistency between multiple applications.

Pulse diagram.

Logical replication

Logical replication is a method of replicating data objects and their changes based on their replication identity (usually a primary key). You can read more about logical replication and how it pertains to your database in Postgres' documentation here.

Write-ahead log

A write-ahead log (WAL) is a standard way of ensuring data integrity by only allowing updates to the data in a database after a log has been written to permanent storage describing the change to take place.

This enhances data integrity because all changes to a database are recorded in these log files. In the event of a database crash, the database is recoverable using those logs and can even be recovered to a specific point in time.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.