Prerequisites
To participate in Pulse's Early Access program, you need to meet the following prerequisites:
- A GitHub account.
- A project that uses Prisma Client
4.14.0or higher.
- A publicly accessible PostgreSQL database.
- Ability to use the superuser account of the database instance. In the future, we will support the ability to connect to your database from Pulse with a limited access, non-superuser account.
- An invitation to Pulse's Early Access program.
You will also need a database with the following configurations:
- Postgres version 12+.
- Ensure your database is publicly accessible.
- Enable logical replication on your database.
- A database superuser that can be used for connections inside Pulse.
1. Enable Pulse in a Cloud Project
Follow the steps described here to configure Pulse in a Cloud Project.
2. Use Pulse in an application
We have created an example repository on GitHub to help you get started using Pulse. If you would like to start there, you can do so.
The following will show how you can utilize Pulse in an existing application. We will be adding Pulse to the hello-prisma example from our documentation.
2.1. Install the Pulse Prisma Client extension
In a project using Prisma Client, run the following command to install the Pulse extension:
npm install @prisma/extension-pulse
Store your Cloud Projects API key in your .env file
The Pulse extension requires you to use a Cloud Projects API key.
You should have received an API key from the Cloud Projects dashboard when setting up your project.
In
.env, add a variable named
PULSE_API_KEY:
# .envPULSE_API_KEY="YOUR-API-KEY"# Example:# PULSE_API_KEY="eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJhcGlfa2V5IjoiNGMxNzM0MGItMmFhYy00MGMxLWE1ZDctNzYyNmRjNjg3NjM4IiwidGVuYW50X2lkIjoiY2VhZjE0NThkZGUyYzJmNTU0ZmNkNTI2MmFmOWY1ODljMWJiZmRhNDU0N2UxMjM1ODk3MGQ2MGI1ZjRlNTU0OCIsImludGVybmFsX3NlY3JldCI6ImM1ZTcxYjJhLTE0NzdawdwDliZS1hM2IzLTczODFkNDM5ZmEwZSJ9.wCUlghC_suFBr2vnk0q_5I8iRNRDyEQo0W9rnhf6mCw"
2.2. Create a Pulse-enabled Prisma Client
To use Pulse, you must extend Prisma Client with the Pulse extension. Add the following to extend your existing Prisma Client instance with the Pulse extension:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import { withPulse } from '@prisma/extension-pulse'const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withPulse({ apiKey: process.env.PULSE_API_KEY }))
2.3. Create your first Pulse subscription
With the Pulse extension applied, you may now use Pulse's
subscribe() method on any model defined in your Prisma Schema to subscribe to data change events.
In the example below, a subscription is made on a
user table that listens for any change event on that table:
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withPulse({ apiKey: apiKey }))async function main() {const subscription = await prisma.user.subscribe({})if (subscription instanceof Error) {throw subscription}for await (const event of subscription) {console.log('just received an event:', event)}}main()
Refer to the API Reference section for more detail on the filtering options available to the
subscribe() method.