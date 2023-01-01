Prerequisites

To participate in Pulse's Early Access program, you need to meet the following prerequisites:

A GitHub account.

A project that uses Prisma Client 4.14.0 or higher.

or higher. A publicly accessible PostgreSQL database.

Ability to use the superuser account of the database instance. In the future, we will support the ability to connect to your database from Pulse with a limited access, non-superuser account.

An invitation to Pulse's Early Access program .

You will also need a database with the following configurations: