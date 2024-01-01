On this page

Quickstart Prisma Postgres

In this Quickstart guide, you'll learn how to get started from scratch with Prisma ORM and a Prisma Postgres database in a plain TypeScript project. It covers the following workflows:

Creating a Prisma Postgres database

database Schema migrations and queries (via Prisma ORM)

Connection pooling and caching (via Prisma Accelerate )

) Real-time database change events (via Prisma Pulse )

To successfully complete this tutorial, you need:

a (PDP) account

Node.js v16.13.0 or higher (learn more about system requirements)

Follow these steps to create your Prisma Postgres database:

Log in to . In a workspace of your choice, click the New project button. Type a name for your project in the Name field, e.g. hello-ppg. In the Prisma Postgres section, click the Get started button. In the Region dropdown, select the region that's closest to your current location, e.g. US East (N. Virginia). Click the Create project button.

At this point, you'll be redirected to the Database page where you will need to wait for a few seconds while the status of your database changes from PROVISIONING , to ACTIVATING to CONNECTED .

Once the green CONNECTED label appears, your database is ready to use!

Copy the try-prisma command that's shown in the Console, paste it into your terminal and execute it.

For reference, this is what the command looks like:

npx try-prisma@latest \

--template databases/prisma-postgres \

--name hello-prisma \

--install npm



Once the try-prisma command has terminated, navigate into the project directory:

cd hello-prisma



The connection to your database and the Pulse API key are configured via environment variables in a .env file.

First, rename the existing .env.example file to just .env :

mv .env.example .env



Next, navigate back into the Console and click the Generate database credentials button.

Then, copy the resulting DATABASE_URL and PULSE_API_KEY environment variables and paste it into the .env file.

For reference, the file should now look similar to this:

DATABASE_URL = "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=ey...."

PULSE_API_KEY = "ey...."



Next, you need to create the tables in your database. You can do this by creating and executing a schema migration with the following command of the Prisma CLI:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



This will map the User and Post models that are defined in your Prisma schema to your database. You can also review the SQL migration that was executed and created the tables in the newly created prisma/migrations directory.

The src/queries.ts script contains a number of CRUD queries that will write and read data in your database. You can execute it by running the following command in your terminal:

npm run queries



Once the script has completed, you can inspect the logs in your terminal or use Prisma Studio to explore what records have been created in the database:

npx prisma studio



The src/caching.ts script contains a sample query that uses Stale-While-Revalidate (SWR) and Time-To-Live (TTL) to cache a database query using Prisma Accelerate. You can execute it as follows:

npm run caching



Take note of the time that it took to execute the query, e.g.:

The query took 2009.2467149999998ms.



Now, run the script again:

npm run caching



You'll notice that the time the query took will be a lot shorter this time, e.g.:

The query took 300.5655280000001ms.



The src/realtime.ts script contains a demo for receiving real-time change events from your database. You can start the script as follows:

npm run realtime



The script now created a stream that will receive database events and print them to the console whenever a write-operation (i.e. create, update or delete) happens on the User table.

To test the stream, you can open Prisma Studio:

npx prisma studio



... and make a change to the User table, e.g. create a new record. Once you've saved the change, you should see an output in the terminal that looks similar to this:

Received an event: {

action: 'create',

created: { id: 3, email: 'burk@prisma.io', name: 'Nikolas' },

id: '01JAFNSZHQRDTW773BCAA9G7FJ',

modelName: 'User'

}



In this Quickstart guide, you have learned how to get started with Prisma ORM in a plain TypeScript project. Feel free to explore the Prisma Client API a bit more on your own, e.g. by including filtering, sorting, and pagination options in the findMany query or exploring more operations like update and delete queries.

Prisma ORM comes with a built-in GUI to view and edit the data in your database. You can open it using the following command:

npx prisma studio



Check out the prisma-examples repository on GitHub to see how Prisma ORM can be used with your favorite library. The repo contains examples with Express, NestJS, GraphQL as well as fullstack examples with Next.js and Vue.js, and a lot more.

Prisma Pulse enables you to create applications that instantly react to changes in your database, allowing you to build type-safe real-time features and applications easily:

Demo Description starter A Prisma Pulse starter app email-with-resend An example app to send emails to new users using Prisma Pulse and Resend fullstack-leaderboard A live leaderboard (built with Next.js) fullstack-simple-chat A simple chat app (built with Next.js & Express) product-search-with-typesense A cron job that syncs data into Typesense (built with Hono.js) data-sync-with-bigquery A script that automatically syncs data into Google BigQuery

Prisma Accelerate is a connection pooler and global database cache that can drastically speed up your database queries. Check out the Speed Test or try Accelerate with your favorite framework:

Demo Description nextjs-starter A Next.js project using Prisma Accelerate's caching and connection pooling svelte-starter A SvelteKit project using Prisma Accelerate's caching and connection pooling solidstart-starter A Solidstart project using Prisma Accelerate's caching and connection pooling remix-starter A Remix project using Prisma Accelerate's caching and connection pooling nuxt-starter A Nuxt.js project using Prisma Accelerate's caching and connection pooling astro-starter An Astro project using Prisma Accelerate's caching and connection pooling

The Prisma blog features comprehensive tutorials about Prisma ORM, check out our latest ones:

Prisma has a huge community of developers. Join us on Discord or ask questions using GitHub Discussions .