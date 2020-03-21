Querying the database
Write your first query with Prisma Client
Now that you have generated Prisma Client, you can start writing queries to read and write data in your database. For the purpose of this guide, you'll use a plain Node.js script to explore some basic features of Prisma Client.
If you're building a REST API, you can use Prisma Client in your route handlers to read and write data in the database based on incoming HTTP requests. If you're building a GraphQL API, you can use Prisma Client in your resolvers to read and write data in the database based on incoming queries and mutations.
For the purpose of this guide however, you'll just create a plain Node.js script to learn how to send queries to your database using Prisma Client. Once you have an understanding of how the API works, you can start integrating it into your actual application code (e.g. REST route handlers or GraphQL resolvers).
Create a new file named
index.ts and add the following code to it:
index.ts
Here's a quick overview of the different parts of the code snippet:
- Import the
PrismaClientconstructor from the
@prisma/clientnode module
- Instantiate
PrismaClient
- Define an
asyncfunction named
mainto send queries to the database
- Connect to the database
- Call the
mainfunction
- Close the database connections when the script terminates
Inside the
main function, add the following query to read all
User records from the database and print the result:
index.ts
1async function main() {2 // Connect the client3 await prisma.$connect()4 // ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here+ const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()+ console.log(allUsers)7}
index.js
1async function main() {2 // Connect the client3 await prisma.$connect()- // ... you will write your Prisma Client queries here+ const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()+ console.log(allUsers)7}
Now run the code with this command:
This should print an empty array because there are no
User records in the database yet:
[]
Write data into the database
The
findMany query you used in the previous section only reads data from the database (although it was still empty). In this section, you'll learn how to write a query to write new records into the
Post,
User and
Comment tables.
Adjust the
main function to send a
create query to the database:
index.ts
index.js
This code creates a new
User record together with a new
Post using a nested write query. The
User record is connected to the other one via the
Post.author ↔
User.posts relation fields respectively.
Notice that you're passing the
include option to
findMany which tells Prisma Client to include the
posts relations on the returned
User objects.
Run the code with this command:
The output should look similar to this:
[{id: '60cc9b0e001e3bfd00a6eddf',email: 'hello@prisma.com',name: 'Rich',posts: [{id: '60cc9bad005059d6007f45dd',slug: 'my-first-post',title: 'My first post',body: 'Lots of really interesting stuff',userId: '60cc9b0e001e3bfd00a6eddf',},],},]
Also note that
allUsers is statically typed thanks to Prisma Client's generated types. You can observe the type by hovering over the
allUsers variable in your editor. It should be typed as follows:
const allUsers: (User & {posts: Post[]})[]export type Post = {id: numbertitle: stringbody: string | nullpublished: booleanauthorId: number | null}
The query added new records to the
User and the
Post collections:
The
id field in the Prisma schema maps to
_id in the underlying MongoDB database.
User collection
|_id
|name
60cc9b0e001e3bfd00a6eddf
"hello@prisma.com"
"Rich"
Post collection
|_id
|createdAt
|title
|content
|published
|authorId
60cc9bad005059d6007f45dd
2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z
"My first post"
Lots of really interesting stuff
false
60cc9b0e001e3bfd00a6eddf
Note: The unique identifier in the
authorIddocument field on
Postreference the
_iddocument field in the
Usercollection, meaning the
_idvalue
60cc9b0e001e3bfd00a6eddfcolumn therefore refers to the first (and only)
Userrecord in the database.
Before moving on to the next section, you'll add a couple of comments to the
Post record you just created using an
update query. Adjust the
main function as follows:
index.ts
index.js
Now run the code using the same command as before:
Now run the code using the same command as before:
You will see the following output:
[{id: '60cc9bad005059d6007f45dd',slug: 'my-first-post',title: 'My first post',body: 'Lots of really interesting stuff',userId: '60cc9b0e001e3bfd00a6eddf',comments: [{id: '60cca420008a21d800578793',postId: '60cca40300af8bf000f6ca99',comment: 'Great post!',},{id: '60cca420008a21d800578794',postId: '60cca40300af8bf000f6ca99',comment: "Can't wait to try this!",},],},]
Fantastic, you just wrote new data into your database for the first time using Prisma Client 🚀