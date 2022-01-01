Relational databases
Learn how to add Prisma to an existing Node.js or TypeScript project by connecting it to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Introspection.
Prerequisites
In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:
- an existing Node.js project with a
package.json
- Node.js installed on your machine
- a PostgreSQL database server running and a database with at least one table
- A Microsoft SQL Server database
See System requirements for exact version requirements.
Make sure you have your database connection URL (that includes your authentication credentials) at hand! If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart.
Set up Prisma
As a first step, navigate into it your project directory that contains the
package.json file.
Next, add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to your project:
$
You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with
npx:
$npx prisma
Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file template with the following command:
$
This command created a new directory called
prisma which contains a file named
schema.prisma and a
.env file in the root of the project.
schema.prisma contains the Prisma schema with your database connection and the Prisma Client generator.
.env is a dotenv file for defining environment variables (used for your database connection).