Learn how to add Prisma to an existing Node.js or TypeScript project by connecting it to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI , Prisma Client , and Prisma Introspection .

Make sure you have your database connection URL (that includes your authentication credentials) at hand! If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart .

In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:

Set up Prisma

As a first step, navigate into it your project directory that contains the package.json file.

Next, add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to your project:

$ npm install prisma --save-dev

You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx :

$ npx prisma

Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file template with the following command:

$ npx prisma init