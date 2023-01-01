Relational databases
Learn how to add Prisma to an existing Node.js or TypeScript project by connecting it to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Introspection.
If you're migrating to Prisma from another ORM, see our Migrate from TypeORM or Migrate from Sequelize migration guides.
Prerequisites
In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:
- an existing Node.js project with a
package.json
- Node.js installed on your machine
- a PostgreSQL database server running and a database with at least one table
- an existing Node.js project with a
package.json
- Node.js installed on your machine
- a PlanetScale database server running and a database with at least one table
- Node.js installed on your machine
- A Microsoft SQL Server database
- an existing Node.js project with a
package.json
- Node.js installed on your machine
- a CockroachDB database server running and a database with at least one table
See System requirements for exact version requirements.
Make sure you have your database connection URL (that includes your authentication credentials) at hand! If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart.
Set up Prisma
As a first step, navigate into your project directory that contains the
package.json file.
Next, add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to your project:
$
You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with
npx:
$npx prisma
See installation instructions to learn how to install Prisma using a different package manager.
Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file template with the following command:
$
This command does two things:
- creates a new directory called
prismathat contains a file called
schema.prisma, which contains the Prisma schema with your database connection variable and schema models
- creates the
.envfile in the root directory of the project, which is used for defining environment variables (such as your database connection)