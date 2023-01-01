Learn how to add Prisma to an existing Node.js or TypeScript project by connecting it to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI , Prisma Client , and Prisma Introspection .

If you're migrating to Prisma from another ORM, see our Migrate from TypeORM or Migrate from Sequelize migration guides.

Make sure you have your database connection URL (that includes your authentication credentials) at hand! If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart .

See System requirements for exact version requirements.

In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:

Set up Prisma

As a first step, navigate into your project directory that contains the package.json file.

Next, add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to your project:

$ npm install prisma --save-dev

You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx :

$ npx prisma

See installation instructions to learn how to install Prisma using a different package manager.

Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file template with the following command:

$ npx prisma init

This command does two things: