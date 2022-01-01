Connect your database
Connecting your database
To connect your database, you need to set the
url field of the
datasource block in your Prisma schema to your database connection URL:
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
In this case, the
url is set via an environment variable which is defined in
.env:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://johndoe:randompassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"
You now need to adjust the connection URL to point to your own database.
The format of the connection URL for your database depends on the database you use. For PostgreSQL, it looks as follows (the parts spelled all-uppercased are placeholders for your specific connection details):
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?schema=SCHEMA
Note: In most cases, you can use the
postgres://and
postgresql:// URI scheme designators interchangeably- however, depending on how your database is hosted, you might need to be specific.
If you're unsure what to provide for the
schema parameter for a PostgreSQL connection URL, you can probably omit it. In that case, the default schema name
public will be used.
As an example, for a PostgreSQL database hosted on Heroku, the connection URL might look similar to this:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://opnmyfngbknppm:XXX@ec2-46-137-91-216.eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws.com:5432/d50rgmkqi2ipus?schema=hello-prisma"
When running PostgreSQL locally on Mac OS, your user and password as well as the database name typically correspond to the current user of your OS, e.g. assuming the user is called
janedoe:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:janedoe@localhost:5432/janedoe?schema=hello-prisma"
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
Note that the default schema created by
prisma init uses PostgreSQL, so you first need to switch the
provider to
mysql:
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {✎ provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
In this case, the
url is set via an environment variable which is defined in
.env:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://johndoe:randompassword@localhost:3306/mydb"
You now need to adjust the connection URL to point to your own database.
The format of the connection URL for your database typically depends on the database you use. For MySQL, it looks as follows (the parts spelled all-uppercased are placeholders for your specific connection details):
mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE
Here's a short explanation of each component:
USER: The name of your database user
PASSWORD: The password for your database user
PORT: The port where your database server is running (typically
3306for MySQL)
DATABASE: The name of the database
As an example, for a MySQL database hosted on AWS RDS, the connection URL might look similar to this:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://johndoe:XXX@mysql–instance1.123456789012.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:3306/mydb"
When running MySQL locally, your connection URL typically looks similar to this:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://root:randompassword@localhost:3306/mydb"
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
Note that the default schema created by
prisma init uses PostgreSQL as the
provider. For PlanetScale, you need to edit the
datasource block to use the
mysql provider instead:
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {✎ provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
You will also need to add the
referentialIntegrity preview feature to the
generator block of your
schema.prisma file, and set the referential integrity type to
"prisma" in the
datasource block:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"+ previewFeatures = ["referentialIntegrity"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "mysql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")+ referentialIntegrity = "prisma"10}
The
url is set via an environment variable which is defined in
.env:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://janedoe:mypassword@server.us-east-2.psdb.cloud/mydb?sslaccept=strict"
You now need to adjust the connection URL to point to your own database.
The format of the connection URL for your database typically depends on the database you use. PlanetScale uses the MySQL connection URL format, which has the following structure (the parts spelled all-uppercased are placeholders for your specific connection details):
mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE
Here's a short explanation of each component:
USER: The name of your database user
PASSWORD: The password for your database user
PORT: The port where your database server is running (typically
3306for MySQL)
DATABASE: The name of the database
For a database hosted with PlanetScale, the connection URL looks similar to this:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://myusername:mypassword@server.us-east-2.psdb.cloud/mydb?sslaccept=strict"
The connection URL for a given database branch can be found from your PlanetScale account by going to the overview page for the branch and selecting the 'Connect' dropdown. In the 'Passwords' section, generate a new password and select 'Prisma' to get the Prisma format for the connection URL.
Alternatively, you can connect to your PlanetScale database server using the PlanetScale CLI, and use a local connection URL. In this case the connection URL will look like this:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://root@localhost:PORT/mydb"
To connect to your branch, use the following command:
$pscale connect prisma-test branchname --port PORT
The
--port flag can be omitted if you are using the default port
3306.
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "sqlserver"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The
url is set via an environment variable, the following example connection URL uses SQL authentication, but there are other ways to format your connection URL
prisma/.env
1DATABASE_URL="sqlserver://localhost:1433;database=mydb;user=sa;password=r@ndomP@$$w0rd;trustServerCertificate=true"
Adjust the connection URL to match your setup - see Microsoft SQL Server connection URL for more information.
Make sure TCP/IP connections are enabled via SQL Server Configuration Manager to avoid
No connection could be made because the target machine actively refused it. (os error 10061)