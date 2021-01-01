Learn how to create a new Node.js or TypeScript project from scratch by connecting Prisma to your MongoDB database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI and Prisma Client .

Make sure you have your database connection URL at hand. If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart .

The MongoDB database connector uses transactions to support nested writes. Transactions require a replica set deployment. The easiest way to deploy a replica set is with Atlas . It's free to get started.

Access to a MongoDB 4.2+ server with a replica set deployment. We recommend using MongoDB Atlas .

In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:

Create project setup

As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:

$ mkdir hello-prisma $ cd hello-prisma

Next, initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it: $ npm init -y $ npm install prisma typescript ts-node @types/node --save-dev This creates a package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app. Next, create a tsconfig.json file and add the following configuration to it: tsconfig.json 1 { 2 "compilerOptions" : { 3 "sourceMap" : true , 4 "outDir" : "dist" , 5 "strict" : true , 6 "lib" : [ "esnext" ] , 7 "esModuleInterop" : true 8 } 9 }

Next, initialize a Node.js project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it: $ npm init -y $ npm install prisma --save-dev This creates a package.json with an initial setup for a Node.js app.

You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx :

$ npx prisma

Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file with the following command:

$ npx prisma init