Creating the Prisma schema
Manually create the Prisma schema
Migrations and Introspections not supported
Prisma does currently not support Migrations or Introspections when working with a MongoDB database.
Open the
prisma/schema.prisma file and replace the default configurations with the following:
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "mongodb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56generator client {7 provider = "prisma-client-js"8 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]9}1011model Post {12 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId13 slug String @unique14 title String15 body String16 comments Comment[]17 user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])18 userId String @db.ObjectId19}2021// Comments contain a comment string and connect back to the post.22// postId must have @db.ObjectId to match up with Post's id type23model Comment {24 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId25 post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])26 postId String @db.ObjectId27 comment String28}2930model User {31 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId32 email String @unique33 name String?34 posts Post[]35}
Because MongoDB is currently a preview feature, you need to explicitly define that in the
generator block with
previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"].
There are also a number of subtle differences in how the schema is setup when compared to relational databases like PostgreSQL.
For example, the underlying
ID field name is always
_id and must be mapped with
@map("_id").
For more information check out the MongoDB schema reference.