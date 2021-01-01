Docs
Getting started / Set up Prisma / Start from scratch / MongoDB

Creating the Prisma schema

JavaScript
MongoDB

Manually create the Prisma schema

Migrations and Introspections not supported
Prisma does currently not support Migrations or Introspections when working with a MongoDB database.

Open the prisma/schema.prisma file and replace the default configurations with the following:

prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {
2  provider = "mongodb"
3  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
4}
5

6generator client {
7  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
8  previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]
9}
10

11model Post {
12  id       String    @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
13  slug     String    @unique
14  title    String
15  body     String
16  comments Comment[]
17  user     User      @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])
18  userId   String    @db.ObjectId
19}
20

21// Comments contain a comment string and connect back to the post.
22// postId must have @db.ObjectId to match up with Post's id type
23model Comment {
24  id      String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
25  post    Post   @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])
26  postId  String @db.ObjectId
27  comment String
28}
29

30model User {
31  id    String  @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
32  email String  @unique
33  name  String?
34  posts Post[]
35}

Because MongoDB is currently a preview feature, you need to explicitly define that in the generator block with previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"].

There are also a number of subtle differences in how the schema is setup when compared to relational databases like PostgreSQL.

For example, the underlying ID field name is always _id and must be mapped with @map("_id").

For more information check out the MongoDB schema reference.

Connect your databaseInstall Prisma Client
