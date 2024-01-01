Next steps

This section lists a number of potential next steps you can now take from here. Feel free to explore these or read the Introduction page to get a high-level overview of Prisma ORM.

You can send a variety of queries with the Prisma Client API. Check out the API reference and use your existing database setup from this guide to try them out.

tip You can use your editor's auto-completion feature to learn about the different API calls and the arguments it takes. Auto-completion is commonly invoked by hitting CTRL + SPACE on your keyboard.

Expand for more Prisma Client API examples Here are a few suggestions for a number of more queries you can send with Prisma Client: Filter all Post records that contain "hello" const filteredPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( {

where : {

OR : [ { title : { contains : 'hello' } } , { body : { contains : 'hello' } } ] ,

} ,

} )

Create a new Post record and connect it to an existing User record const post = await prisma . post . create ( {

data : {

title : 'Join us for Prisma Day 2020' ,

slug : 'prisma-day-2020' ,

body : 'A conference on modern application development and databases.' ,

user : {

connect : { email : 'hello@prisma.com' } ,

} ,

} ,

} )

Use the fluent relations API to retrieve the Post records of a User by traversing the relations const user = await prisma . comment

. findUnique ( {

where : { id : '60ff4e9500acc65700ebf470' } ,

} )

. post ( )

. user ( )

Delete a User record const deletedUser = await prisma . user . delete ( {

where : { email : 'sarah@prisma.io' } ,

} )



The Prisma blog features comprehensive tutorials about Prisma ORM, check out our latest ones:

Prisma Studio is a visual editor for the data in your database. Run npx prisma studio in your terminal.

The prisma-examples repository contains a number of ready-to-run examples: