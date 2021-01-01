Next steps

Here are a few suggestions for a number of more queries you can send with Prisma Client:

Filter all Post records that contain "hello"

const filteredPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { OR : [ { title : { contains : 'hello' } } , { body : { contains : 'hello' } } ] , } , } )

Create a new Post record and connect it to an existing User record

const post = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'Join us for Prisma Day 2020' , slug : 'prisma-day-2020' , body : 'A conference on modern application development and databases.' , user : { connect : { email : 'hello@prisma.com' } , } , } , } )

Use the fluent relations API to retrieve the Post records of a User by traversing the relations

const user = await prisma . comment . findUnique ( { where : { id : '60ff4e9500acc65700ebf470' } , } ) . post ( ) . user ( )

Delete a User record