Next steps
Next steps
This section lists a number of potential next steps you can now take from here. Feel free to explore these or read the Introduction page to get a high-level overview of Prisma.
Continue exploring the Prisma Client API
You can send a variety of queries with the Prisma Client API. Check out the API reference and use your existing database setup from this guide to try them out.
You can use your editor's auto-completion feature to learn about the different API calls and the arguments it takes. Auto-completion is commonly invoked by hitting CTRL+SPACE on your keyboard.
Here are a few suggestions for a number of more queries you can send with Prisma Client:
Filter all
Post records that contain
"hello"
const filteredPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{ title: { contains: 'hello' } }, { body: { contains: 'hello' } }],},})
Create a new
Post record and connect it to an existing
User record
const post = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'Join us for Prisma Day 2020',slug: 'prisma-day-2020',body: 'A conference on modern application development and databases.',user: {connect: { email: 'hello@prisma.com' },},},})
Use the fluent relations API to retrieve the
Post records of a
User by traversing the relations
const user = await prisma.comment.findUnique({where: { id: '60ff4e9500acc65700ebf470' },}).post().user()
Delete a
User record
const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: { email: 'sarah@prisma.io' },})
Explore the data in Prisma Studio
Prisma Studio is a visual editor for the data in your database. You can run it with two ways:
- Run
$ npx prisma studioin your terminal.
- Install the desktop app from the installers. Windows, macOS and Linux are supported.
Try a Prisma example
The
prisma-examples repository contains a number of ready-to-run examples:
|Demo
|Stack
|Description
rest-nextjs-api-routes
|Fullstack
|Simple Next.js app (React) with a REST API
graphql-nextjs
|Fullstack
|Simple Next.js app (React) with a GraphQL API
graphql-apollo-server
|Backend only
|Simple GraphQL server based on
apollo-server
rest-express
|Backend only
|Simple REST API with Express.JS
grpc
|Backend only
|Simple gRPC API