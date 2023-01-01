prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Accelerateearly access
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Get started / Set up Prisma / Start from scratch

Relational databases

JavaScript
PostgreSQL

Learn how to create a new Node.js or TypeScript project from scratch by connecting Prisma to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Migrate.

Prerequisites

In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:

  • Node.js installed on your machine
  • a MySQL database server running

This tutorial will also assume that you can push to the main branch of your database. Do not do this if your main branch has been promoted to production.

See System requirements for exact version requirements.

Make sure you have your database connection URL at hand. If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart.

Create project setup

As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:

$mkdir hello-prisma
$cd hello-prisma

Next, initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:

$npm init -y
$npm install prisma typescript ts-node @types/node --save-dev

This creates a package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app.

Next, initialize TypeScript:

$npx tsc --init

Next, initialize a Node.js project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:

$npm init -y
$npm install prisma --save-dev

This creates a package.json with an initial setup for a Node.js app.

See installation instructions to learn how to install Prisma using a different package manager.

You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx:

$npx prisma

Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file with the following command:

$npx prisma init

This command does two things:

  • creates a new directory called prisma that contains a file called schema.prisma, which contains the Prisma schema with your database connection variable and schema models
  • creates the .env file in the root directory of the project, which is used for defining environment variables (such as your database connection)
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Connect your database
Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AccelerateEarly Access
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.