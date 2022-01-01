Relational databases
Learn how to create a new Node.js or TypeScript project from scratch by connecting Prisma to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Migrate.
Prerequisites
In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:
- Node.js installed on your machine
- a PostgreSQL database server running
- a CockroachDB database server running
- a PlanetScale database server running
This tutorial will also assume that you can push to the
main branch of your database. Do not do this if your
main branch has been promoted to production.
- A Microsoft SQL Server database
See System requirements for exact version requirements.
Make sure you have your database connection URL at hand. If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart.
Create project setup
As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:
$$
Next, initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:
$$
This creates a
package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app.
Next, create a
tsconfig.json file and add the following configuration to it:
tsconfig.json
123456789
Next, initialize a Node.js project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:
$$
This creates a
package.json with an initial setup for a Node.js app.
You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with
npx:
$npx prisma
Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file with the following command:
$
This command does two things:
- creates a new directory called
prismathat contains a file called
schema.prisma, which contains the Prisma schema with your database connection variable and schema models
- creates the
.envfile in the root directory of the project, which is used for defining environment variables (such as your database connection)