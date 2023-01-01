prisma_logo
Get started / Set up Prisma / Start from scratch / Relational databases

Install Prisma Client

JavaScript
PostgreSQL

Install and generate Prisma Client

To get started with Prisma Client, you need to install the @prisma/client package:

$npm install @prisma/client

Notice that the install command automatically invokes prisma generate for you which reads your Prisma schema and generates a version of Prisma Client that is tailored to your models.

Install and generate Prisma Client

Whenever you update your Prisma schema, you will have to update your database schema using either prisma migrate dev or prisma db push. This will keep your database schema in sync with your Prisma schema. The commands will also regenerate Prisma Client.

