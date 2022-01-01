Docs
Getting started / Set up Prisma / Start from scratch / Relational databases

Install Prisma Client

TypeScript
CockroachDB

Install and generate Prisma Client

To get started with Prisma Client, you need to install the @prisma/client package:

$npm install @prisma/client

Notice that the install command automatically invokes prisma generate for you which reads your Prisma schema and generates a version of Prisma Client that is tailored to your models.

Install and generate Prisma Client

Whenever you make changes to your Prisma schema in the future, you manually need to invoke prisma generate in order to accommodate the changes in your Prisma Client API.

