Next steps

Here are a few suggestions for a number of more queries you can send with Prisma Client:

Filter all Post records that contain "hello"

const filteredPosts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { OR : [ { title : { contains : 'hello' } } , { content : { contains : 'hello' } } ] , } , } )

Create a new Post record and connect it to an existing User record

const post = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'Join us for Prisma Day 2020' , author : { connect : { email : 'alice@prisma.io' } , } , } , } )

Use the fluent relations API to retrieve the Post records of a User by traversing the relations

const posts = await prisma . profile . findUnique ( { where : { id : 1 } , } ) . user ( ) . posts ( )

Delete a User record