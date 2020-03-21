Querying the database

This should print an empty array because there are no User records in the database yet:

Now run the code with this command:

Inside the main function, add the following query to read all User records from the database and print the result:

Here's a quick overview of the different parts of the code snippet:

Create a new file named index.js and add the following code to it:

Create a new file named index.ts and add the following code to it:

Now that you have generated Prisma Client , you can start writing queries to read and write data in your database. For the purpose of this guide, you'll use a plain Node.js script to explore some basic features of Prisma Client.

Write data into the database

The findMany query you used in the previous section only reads data from the database (although it was still empty). In this section, you'll learn how to write a query to write new records into the Post and User tables.

Adjust the main function to send a create query to the database:

index.ts 1 async function main ( ) { + await prisma . user . create ( { + data : { + name : 'Alice' , + email : 'alice@prisma.io' , + posts : { + create : { title : 'Hello World' } , + } , + profile : { + create : { bio : 'I like turtles' } , + } , + } , + } ) + + const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { + include : { + posts : true , + profile : true , + } , + } ) + console . dir ( allUsers , { depth : null } ) 22 }

index.js 1 async function main ( ) { + await prisma . user . create ( { + data : { + name : 'Alice' , + email : 'alice@prisma.io' , + posts : { + create : { title : 'Hello World' } , + } , + profile : { + create : { bio : 'I like turtles' } , + } , + } , + } ) + + const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( { + include : { + posts : true , + profile : true , + } , + } ) + console . dir ( allUsers , { depth : null } ) 22 }

This code creates a new User record together with new Post and Profile records using a nested write query. The User record is connected to the two other ones via the Post.author ↔ User.posts and Profile.user ↔ User.profile relation fields respectively.

Notice that you're passing the include option to findMany which tells Prisma Client to include the posts and profile relations on the returned User objects.

Run the code with this command:

$ npx ts-node index.ts

$ node index.js

The output should look similar to this:

[ { email : 'alice@prisma.io' , id : 1 , name : 'Alice' , posts : [ { content : null , createdAt : 2020 - 03 - 21 T16 : 45 : 01.246 Z , updatedAt : 2020 - 03 - 21 T16 : 45 : 01.246 Z , id : 1 , published : false , title : 'Hello World' , authorId : 1 , } ] , profile : { bio : 'I like turtles' , id : 1 , userId : 1 , } } ]

Also note that allUsers is statically typed thanks to Prisma Client's generated types. You can observe the type by hovering over the allUsers variable in your editor. It should be typed as follows: const allUsers : ( User & { posts : Post [ ] } ) [ ] export type Post = { id : number title : string content : string | null published : boolean authorId : number | null }

The query added new records to the User and the Post tables:

User

id email name 1 "alice@prisma.io" "Alice"

Post

id createdAt updatedAt title content published authorId 1 2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z 2020-03-21T16:45:01.246Z "Hello World" null false 1

Profile

id bio userId 1 "I like turtles" 1

Note: The numbers in the authorId column on Post and userId column on Profile both reference the id column of the User table, meaning the id value 1 column therefore refers to the first (and only) User record in the database.

Before moving on to the next section, you'll "publish" the Post record you just created using an update query. Adjust the main function as follows:

index.ts 1 async function main ( ) { 2 const post = await prisma . post . update ( { 3 where : { id : 1 } , 4 data : { published : true } , 5 } ) 6 console . log ( post ) 7 }

index.js 1 async function main ( ) { 2 const post = await prisma . post . update ( { 3 where : { id : 1 } , 4 data : { published : true } , 5 } ) 6 console . log ( post ) 7 }

Now run the code using the same command as before: $ npx ts-node index.ts

Now run the code using the same command as before: $ node index.js

You will see the following output:

{ id : 1 , title : 'Hello World' , content : null , published : true , authorId : 1 }

The Post record with an id of 1 now got updated in the database:

Post

id title content published authorId 1 "Hello World" null true 1

Fantastic, you just wrote new data into your database for the first time using Prisma Client 🚀